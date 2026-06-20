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Oblique Seville Sends Warning to Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson with World-Leading Time in Kingston

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:33 - 20 June 2026
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Oblique Seville Issues Bold Warning to Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson as He Targets 2026 Podium Dominance
Oblique Seville ran a world-leading time in Kingston. Image: Imago
World 100m champion Oblique Seville stormed to a world-leading time in Kingston on Friday, sending a firm message to his track rival ahead of upcoming events.
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Reigning world champion Oblique Seville demonstrated his dominance in the men's 100m on Friday, clocking a new world-leading time of 9.82 seconds at Kingston’s National Stadium.

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Seville, 25, is once again the man to beat. He delivered a blistering performance to win the men's 100-meter final at the 2026 Jamaican Athletics Championships, surpassing the previous world lead of 9.84 seconds set by Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi.

In a commanding display for the home crowd, the world champion left little doubt as he powered away from the field, cementing his status as the event's top contender.

While Seville's victory was widely anticipated, the race for the remaining podium spots provided plenty of drama. Gary Card delivered a stunning performance, finishing second in 9.93 seconds and upsetting predictions.

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No Kishane Thompson, No Problem

The University of Technology student made a strong case for his selection for the 2026 Commonwealth Games by narrowly edging out Ackeem Blake at the finish line. Blake had previously finished as the runner-up in both the preliminary rounds and the semi-finals.

Blake secured his own spot on the podium, finishing third with a season's best of 9.94 seconds. Nishion Ebanks was the only other athlete to break the 10-second barrier, placing fourth with a time of 9.99 seconds.

Last year's champion, Kishane Thompson, who ran a remarkable 9.75 at the 2025 championships, was absent from the competition and could not defend his title. The reason for his withdrawal has not been disclosed.

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With this victory, Seville looks to continue the legacy of Jamaican sprinting legends like Usain Bolt and Don Quarrie. His focus now shifts to major international competitions this summer, including the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, and the inaugural World Ultimate Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

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