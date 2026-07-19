‘Life is Sometimes Unfair’ - Keely Hodgkinson Reflects on Recent Struggles After Series of Missed Targets

Olympics 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson has weighed in on her tough outdoor season after falling short of achieving her key objectives.

Olympics 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson may have delighted home supporters with a win at the London Diamond League but she is still not completely satisfied.

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Hodgkinson clocked 1:56.21 to the 800m race ahead of Dutch rival Femke Bol (1:56.46) after taking off at the home straight with a notable lead which she held to the line as she notched victory at home.

It was the first outdoor win for the 24-year-old this year, coming after two second place finishes in the 800m in Stockholm and Prefontaine Classic.

Hodgkinson has also not fared well in the 400m, finishing seventh in Rome before a second place in the semi-final at the UK Championships after which she pulled out of the final due to an injury scare.

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By contrast, she had started the season like a house on fire, breaking the 800m indoor world record, before winning gold at the World Indoor Championships, and it was hoped that she would translate that form to the outdoors, something that has not happened and left her frustrated.

Hodgkinson Opens Up on Testing Season

"Mixed emotions - but I think I'm going to take the positives that it's been a tough couple of weeks, not everything always your way and goes to plan," Hodgkinson told the BBC after win in London.

"The only reason I came here today was because I wanted to run in front of a home crowd, so I'm happy to get that out the way, go to the European Championships next and we just build on from here."

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Hodgkinson then weighed in on her indifferent outdoor form so far, expressing frustration at not achieving her targets, which include breaking the longstanding 800m world record.

"It's a life skill you can take. Life is sometimes unfair and doesn't go the way you want or how you imagined it. It's how you deal with it. I still dream big but for now, I'm just going to stay in the present,” she added.