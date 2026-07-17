‘She’s Built Like a Gazelle’ - Keely Hodgkinson Lauds Friend-Turned Rival Ahead of London Clash

Olympics champion Keely Hodgkinson is relishing a battle with Femke Bol, one of her long-time friends, who is now a key rival in the 800m race.

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson is preparing for a new kind of challenge at the London Diamond League on Saturday, July 18, as she faces off against close friend and recent 800m convert Femke Bol for the first time.

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While Hodgkinson's compatriot and regular rival Georgia Hunter-Bell has withdrawn from the event, the British star will now line up against the formidable Dutch athlete. Bol, a two-time world champion in the 400m hurdles, has transitioned to the 800m flat race since the Paris Olympics, setting the stage for an intriguing debut duel between the two friends.

Speaking to Olympics.com ahead of the race, Hodgkinson shared insights into her friendship with Bol. "I met her when I was 19, and she was 21, so we've kind of just kept in touch since then," she explained. "We don't live in the same place, but we go on camp to the same places, so we always meet up for coffee or lunch and stuff, and we text quite a lot as well."

The upcoming race at the London Stadium is filled with uncertainty. Bol has competed in only a few 800m events this season, including a second-place finish behind rising Swiss star Audrey Werro at the Paris Diamond League. Werro herself previously defeated Hodgkinson in Stockholm, adding another layer of intrigue to the London lineup, which also features Paris Olympics silver medallist Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia.

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Hodgkinson praised Bol's natural talent and recent performances. "She's built like a gazelle," she said with a smile. "She just runs, and she's been in some really good, fast races. The whole entire field went fast in Paris... so yeah, I'm happy for Femke. I think she's having fun and I look forward to seeing what the next thing is going to be."

Hodgkinson Out to Make Amends

After a season with its share of challenges, including a minor fall that left her with scraped knees before the Eugene Diamond League, Hodgkinson is focused on delivering a strong performance on home soil.

"I haven't missed any training. I feel pretty good," she stated. "I've just taken the pressure off myself because I don't have anything to prove. I'm in really good shape and in a really good place. Fast times come from great races, and if that's tomorrow, that's great. If it's in a few weeks, if it's next year, I don't care."

Hodgkinson's primary goal is clear: "For me, it's winning and being back on top, especially after the last couple of weeks, which have been a bit difficult. So that's my main focus for tomorrow [Saturday]."

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Regarding the absence of Hunter-Bell, whom she considers an older sister, Hodgkinson expressed her support. "I'm obviously gutted for Georgia not to be here because it's our hometown... but I think she did the right thing for her; she wasn't very well."