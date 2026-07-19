American Star Reveals David Rudisha’s Hand in His Stunning Win Over Emmanuel Wanyonyi

Brandon Miller (right) received inspiration from David Rudisha's 2021 race before his win in London on Saturday. Photo: Imago

Brandon Miller (right) received inspiration from David Rudisha's 2021 race before his win in London on Saturday. Photo: Imago

US 800m runner Brandon Miller has opened up about the inspiration he received from watching David Rudisha’s record-breaking win before his victory in London on Saturday.

American athlete Brandon Miller has revealed that watching Kenyan icon David Rudisha's historic world record run was the key inspiration behind his own career-best performance at the London Diamond League on Saturday.

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The 24-year-old delivered a stunning performance at the London Stadium, overpowering a world-class field to win the 800m. His victory time of 1:42.19 slashed nearly a full second off his previous personal best.

Coming off a strong win at the Prefontaine Classic earlier in the month, Miller executed his race plan flawlessly. He surged from the middle of the pack in the final 200 meters, overtaking Kenyan Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi to secure his fourth consecutive victory.

Miller later shared that he had been studying one of the sport's all-time greats, even watching Rudisha's legendary race on the morning of his own event.

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"It feels absolutely amazing to have run on the same track David Rudisha ran 14 years ago," Miller told Citius Mag, referring to Rudisha's unforgettable 1:40.91 world record set at the 2012 London Olympics

Miller on How Rudisha Inspired His Victory

"I watched his race this morning," he continued. "I remember being in my living room watching that race, and obviously as an 800m runner, that is the race you idolize. I drew a lot of inspiration from that race, and I just wanted to come out here and do my best."

His best was more than enough, as he claimed his second-ever Diamond League win against formidable competition.

Discussing his strategy, the two-time NCAA Indoor champion explained that patience was crucial. "In the opening lap, I wanted to get out in third but found myself in fourth. I just told myself to stay patient," said Miller, who trains alongside new mile world record holder Josh Kerr.

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"I saw that the race was going out really fast, but it felt good," he added. "The problem I've had in the last couple of years is when it feels good, I try to make a move right there instead of staying patient. But with the 800, we know you only get one move, so I just tried to focus on staying patient through 600, working my way up to 700, and then kicking my way home in the last 100."