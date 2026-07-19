Ferran Torres Strikes as Spain Edge Argentina to Deny Lionel Messi Second Straight World Cup Title

Ferran Torres’ extra-time goal was enough to hand Spain a hard-fought win over Argentina as they claimed their second ever World Cup crown.

A dramatic extra-time strike from Ferran Torres secured Spain its second World Cup title, ending Argentina's reign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

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The win also established a new European record for the longest unbeaten international streak, extending Spain's run to 38 matches.

Despite the immense pressure of a World Cup final, Spain started confidently and nearly took an early lead. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal created the opening, cutting inside from the right before his deflected shot was saved by the legs of Emiliano Martínez.

Spain's Ferran Torres was the match winner as they ended Argentina's reign as world champions. Image: Imago

Beyond that early scare, the first half-hour was a tense affair with few clear-cut chances. The most significant moment was a robust challenge by Alexis Mac Allister on Dani Olmo, which controversially went unpunished, much to the frustration of the Spanish players.

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Martínez was the more active of the two goalkeepers in the first half, though his saves were largely routine. He comfortably collected a long-range effort from Mikel Oyarzabal five minutes before the break. A shot from Marc Cucurella that flew just wide of the post right before halftime summed up a cagey opening 45 minutes, which set a new World Cup final record for the fewest shots in the first half, with only three attempts registered.

Torres’ Late Act Wins it for Spain

The second half saw Spain increase the pressure, and Martínez was nearly caught out in the 64th minute when he fumbled a shot from Olmo, but he recovered just in time to push the ball wide. The Argentine keeper remained central to the action, making another sharp save moments later to deny a close-range header from Ferran Torres. Even defender Pau Cubarsí tested his resolve, forcing Martínez to punch away a powerful long-distance strike.

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The match took a decisive turn in stoppage time. Enzo Fernández, already on a yellow card for dissent, received a second booking for a late tackle on Cubarsí, resulting in a red card. He became only the sixth player ever to be sent off in a World Cup final.

With almost the last kick of normal time, Martínez made a crucial save to deny Yamal a winner, forcing the game into extra time. Argentina's task was made monumental by the disadvantage, having failed to register a single shot in the entire 90 minutes—a first in World Cup final history.

Spain vs Argeetina in the 2026 World Cup final. Right: A dejected Lionel Messi. Image: Imago

Spain thought they had found the breakthrough early in extra time when Nico Williams fired into an empty net, but his celebration was cut short after the referee spotted a foul by Mikel Merino in the build-up. However, Argentina's resilience finally broke in the 106th minute. Williams headed the ball down into the path of Ferran Torres, who reacted quickly inside the box and smashed his shot into the roof of the net.

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