Keely Hodgkinson Comes Up Short in World Record Bid but Claims London 800m Crown

Keely Hodgkinson delivered another impressive performance in London, but her much-anticipated pursuit of history will have to wait.

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson bounced back to winning ways with a commanding performance to capture victory in the women's 800 meters at the Diamond League Meeting in London.

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Running out of lane seven, Keely Hodgkinson powered down the homestretch to clock 1:56.21. She was closely pursued by Femke Broeders-Bol of the Netherlands, who secured a strong second-place finish in 1:56.46.

Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma completed the podium positions, taking third place while registering a new season's best time of 1:56.92.

Sarah Billings of Australia delivered a solid performance further back, crossing the line in 1:58.16 to claim fourth place. The British duo of Jemma Reekie and Isabelle Boffey followed their compatriot home to secure fifth and sixth places with times of 1:58.60 and 1:58.85, respectively.

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Addison Wiley of the United States rounded out the competitive field, finishing seventh with an official time of 2:00.01.

"There are mixed emotions today. I am going to take the positives because it has been a tough couple of weeks. Not everything always goes to plan, but I am proud of how I have dealt with it," Keely Hodgkinson said after the race.

"The only reason I came here today is that I wanted to race in front of a home crowd. I am happy to get that out of the way and focus on the Europeans next. Life is sometimes tough, and it doesn't always go the way you want it to. I dream big, but I am living in the present."

Keely Hodgkinson 2026 Season So Far

Keely Hodgkinson launched her indoor campaign with a victorious performance in the 800m at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF, crossing the line in a world record time of 1:54.87.

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She carried that winning momentum directly to the 4J Studios Scottish Athletics National Indoor Combined Events Championships, capturing the 400m title in 51.49 seconds.

At the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, the British star first featured in the 4x400m relay, where her squad secured a fifth-place finish with a time of 3:28.09.

She then stormed to victory in the individual 800m final with a spectacular time of 1:55.30. Moving onto the outdoor circuit, she tested her under-distance speed at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, finishing seventh in a highly competitive 400m race with a time of 51.14 seconds.

Returning to her specialist discipline, Keely Hodgkinson finished second in the 800 meters final at the BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, clocking 1:54.33 to cross the finish line.

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