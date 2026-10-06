Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Teases About Motherhood as She Reveals Inspiration from Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

The American sprint sensation has weighed in on the impact of motherhood on female athletes and what it could possibly mean to her career.

American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has opened up about the possibility of becoming a mother in the near future and the positive impact it could have on her career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of track stars have become parents this year among them Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Beatrice Chebet as well as Gudaf Tsegay and they are hoping for a successful comeback to the sport.

They can draw inspiration from those before them such as Alison Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Faith Kipyegon, who made a successful return from maternity to run even faster times.

While she is not looking to become a mother soon, Jefferson-Wooden says she has been highly encouraged by what she saw from Fraser-Pryce which gives her confidence that she would not lose her speed when she decides to have a baby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She [Fraser-Pryce] ran 10.6 after she had a child, like insane. Mind boggling," she said on the Nightcap podcast.

Jefferson-Wooden on Motherhood

She was then asked if she was considering her own journey into motherhood. Her answer was forthright but with a hint to a possibility soon.

“No,” she replied before adding: “However, studies have shown that once women have babies, they get superpowers so you know…”

Indeed, there are many cases of athletes who have become even better after getting babies as besides Fraser-Pryce, Kipyegon has broken numerous world records since becoming a mother while Hellen Obiri won the first of her two world titles after motherhood and is now an elite marathoner with four major wins under her belt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jefferson-Wooden has been getting better and better in the last couple of years, winning both 100m and 200m at the 2025 World Championships, before adding the sprint double at the Ultimate Championship this year while her 10.61 seconds is the fourth fastest in history in 100m and her 21.47 seconds is the third fastest of all-time in the 200m.