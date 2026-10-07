Kenny Bednarek Fires Warning to Letsile Tebogo, Noah Lyles After Budapest Triumph: 'Huge Weight Lifted'

Kenny Bednarek is riding a new wave of confidence after finally shedding the burden of being labelled the “Silver Man.”

American sprint star Kenny Bednarek has declared his ambitions to claim top honours at next year's World Athletics Championships in Beijing and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, buoyed by a stunning sprint double at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

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Long regarded as one of the most reliable performers in the 200 meters, with a pair of Olympic silver medals and two World Championship silvers to his name, the 27-year-old has finally broken through to the top step of the podium, proving he is a formidable threat in both short-sprint disciplines.

From ‘Silver Man’ to Sprint Champion

Speaking in a video interview with Reuters, Bednarek acknowledged that repeatedly finishing as the runner-up fueled his drive for more.

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"Being a perennial contender is vital, but it leaves a bittersweet taste when you know you are among the elite, just not standing on the top step," Bednarek said.

"My focus entering this season was to run fast times and secure victories when the stakes were highest. Capturing gold on the global stage felt like a huge weight lifted. People labelled me the 'silver man,' so shaking that off and proving what I'm capable of was incredibly gratifying."

Technical Changes Fuel Bednarek’s Breakthrough

Known affectionately to fans as 'Kung Fu Kenny' and easily recognised by his signature headband, Bednarek placed seventh in the 100m final at the Paris Olympics. Since then, dedicated technical adjustments to his start have yielded significant results.

With sprinting legend Usain Bolt looking on in Budapest, Bednarek posted a sharp 9.85 seconds in the 100m to defeat Jamaican standout Oblique Seville.

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"Reaction times and block exits have historically been my weak points," explained Bednarek, whose personal record in the event stands at 9.79 seconds.

"This year was about developing consistency and being far more deliberate out of the blocks rather than hesitating at the sound of the gun."

Budapest Double Boosts Confidence

Kenny Bednarek followed his 100m triumph by capturing the 200m crown against an elite field featuring 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse and reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo.

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"Sweeping both the 100 and 200 meters across four gruelling races in two days gave my confidence a massive lift," he noted.

"It provides a clear template for my training and race preparation as I target future World Championships and the Olympic Games."

Looking further ahead, the prospect of competing at a home Olympics at LA 2028 offers an even greater incentive.