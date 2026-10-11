Legendary Golf Day Delivers Thrilling Finish as 223 Golfers Battle for Top Honours at Ruiru

The fourth edition of the Legendary Golf Day brought together 223 golfers at Ruiru Sports Club for a fiercely contested tournament that delivered impressive performances and a dramatic finish.

Dr. James Njagu emerged as the overall winner of the fourth edition of the Legendary Golf Day, edging a competitive field on countback after tying on 41 points, as 223 golfers turned out for the tournament held at Ruiru Sports Club on Saturday.

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The event brought together golfers from different categories for a day of competitive action, networking and camaraderie, with participants battling for top honours across the men's, ladies', corporate, junior and special skills categories.

Dr. Njagu, playing off a handicap of 15, delivered an impressive performance to claim the overall title in a closely contested competition. Maina, who also returned 41 points while playing off a handicap of 12, claimed the Men's Winner title, with Dr. Njagu securing the overall crown on countback.

Dr James Njagu Celebrates Overall Victory at Legendary Golf Day

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Speaking after his victory, Dr. Njagu expressed his delight at winning the title, highlighting the significance of emerging at the top of a field featuring 223 golfers.

“Winning the overall title at the fourth edition of the Legendary Golf Day is a great honour, particularly in a field of 223 golfers. The competition was strong. The tournament also brought people together through our shared love for golf, creating opportunities for friendship, networking and healthy competition. I am delighted to have emerged the overall winner.”

His victory capped an exciting day of golf at Ruiru Sports Club, where the competition remained tight across several categories. The countback decision underlined just how closely contested the overall standings were, with both Njagu and Maina finishing on the same points tally.

The tournament also provided an opportunity for golfers to connect beyond the competition, reinforcing the role of golf events in bringing together players, guests and corporate participants through a shared sporting interest.

Maina Wins Men's Category as Kelvin Metto Claims Gross Title

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In the men's category, Maina secured the top position with 41 points while playing off a handicap of 12, rounding off an impressive performance at the tournament.

Githinji Muchiri, who played off a handicap of six, finished runner-up after returning 38 points, while the competition also featured a strong showing from golfers in the gross category.

Kelvin Metto claimed the Gross Winner title with a gross score of 70 while competing off a handicap of zero, marking him out among the day's leading performers.

The men's competition provided some of the day's closest battles, with golfers aiming to make the most of their rounds and secure honours in a field that attracted more than 200 participants.

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Rhodah Mukami Triumphs in Ladies' Category

In the ladies' category, Rhodah Mukami claimed the winner's title after returning 38 points while playing off a handicap of 17.

Mary Wambui finished second with 37 points, playing off a handicap of 22, in a closely fought contest that saw just one point separate the top two finishers.

The ladies' category added to the competitive atmosphere of the tournament, with players showcasing their skills as they competed for recognition alongside the other participants at Ruiru Sports Club.

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Several golfers also walked away with honours in the First Nine and Second Nine categories, highlighting the depth of competition throughout the day.

Patrick Wamae won the First Nine category with 20 points while playing off a handicap of 16.

In the ladies' First Nine category, Julia Wangari, playing off a handicap of 24, claimed the title with 18 points. Alice Abere won the Second Nine Ladies category after scoring 20 points while playing off a handicap of 17.

The category awards gave more participants an opportunity to celebrate strong performances, adding to the variety of prizes presented during the fourth edition of the event.

The tournament also recognised performances in the sponsor, corporate and guest categories, reflecting the broad participation that characterised this year's event.

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Paul Njeru emerged as the Sponsor Winner with 36 points off a handicap of 14, while E. Kariuki claimed the Corporate Winner title with 33 points while playing off a handicap of 13.

Martin Mutwiri won the Guest category with 41 points off a handicap of 21, delivering one of the highest points tallies among the category winners.

The inclusion of these categories provided additional opportunities for sponsors, corporate participants and invited guests to compete for honours while taking part in the tournament.

Evans Anyona and Moses Kihara Claim Division Honours

In the junior competition, Evans Anyona claimed the Junior Winner title after returning 33 points while playing off a handicap of 27.

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Moses Kihara won Division Two with 33 points off a handicap of 33, adding his name to the list of winners from the day's competition.

The junior and division categories further demonstrated the range of players involved in the event, ensuring that recognition extended beyond the overall and main category winners.

John Numi and Mary Wanjiku Win Longest Drive Awards

The special skills categories provided another highlight, with golfers recognised for their performances in the longest drive and nearest drive contests.

John Numi won the Men's Longest Drive title, while Mary Wanjiku claimed the Ladies' Longest Drive award.

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Ngumo Kingori emerged as the Men's Nearest Drive winner, with Margaret Njaramba taking home the Ladies' Nearest Drive title.

The awards celebrated individual skills and added another competitive dimension to the tournament, complementing the main scoring categories.

The fourth edition of the Legendary Golf Day concluded with winners crowned across the various categories after a competitive day at Ruiru Sports Club.

With 223 golfers taking part, the tournament combined sporting competition with opportunities for friendship, networking and interaction among participants.

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Dr. Njagu's overall victory proved to be the standout result of the day, with his 41-point score and success on countback securing him the main title in a field that produced several impressive performances.