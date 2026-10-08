Legendary Golf Tournament Set for 300-Golfer Battle as Catherine Kamene Defends Ruiru Title

Ruiru Golf Course is set for a competitive weekend as hundreds of golfers gather for the fourth Legendary Golf Tournament, with Catherine Kamene seeking to retain her title.

Ruiru Golf Course is set for a busy weekend as close to 300 golfers from Nairobi and neighbouring clubs descend on the par-73 course for the fourth edition of the annual Legendary Golf Tournament.

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The tournament is expected to deliver a competitive contest across the club’s 18-hole layout, with last year’s champion Catherine Kamene returning to defend her title.

Kamene will face a strong field that includes Peter Nuthu, John Timbe and Ruth Wang’ombe, with the quartet among the names expected to attract attention as golfers battle for honours.

Beyond the competition, organisers are expecting the tournament to once again provide a platform for professionals and golf enthusiasts to connect, network and enjoy a day away from the usual pressures of work.

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Kamene Returns to Defend Her Title

The return of Kamene adds an extra layer of intrigue to this year’s tournament, with the reigning champion looking to retain her crown against a field featuring several experienced golfers.

The challenge will come on Ruiru’s par-73 course, where competitors will have to negotiate 18 holes while dealing with the demands of a full day on the fairways.

The size of the field is also expected to create a lively atmosphere around the club, with golfers arriving from different clubs across Nairobi and the surrounding areas.

Action will get underway early, with the morning field scheduled to tee off at 6:30 a.m. The afternoon field will then take to the course from 10:30 a.m., with play expected to continue until 1:00 p.m.

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The staggered schedule will allow hundreds of golfers to take part while keeping the course active throughout the morning and early afternoon.

For many of the participants, however, the tournament will be about more than simply chasing the top prize.

Ruiru Sports Club Captain Justus Mathenge said the event’s growing popularity reflects the wider role golf continues to play in bringing people together.

“We are delighted to welcome close to 300 golfers for the fourth edition of the Legendary Golf Tournament. The continued growth of this event demonstrates the strong bond that golf creates among people from different backgrounds. We look forward to a competitive day on the course, but also to the camaraderie and networking that have become an important part of this tournament.”

The tournament comes as Ruiru Sports Club continues to strengthen its position as one of the venues hosting major events on Kenya’s golfing calendar.

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The club has in recent years welcomed a wide range of competitions, from Kenya Ladies Golf Union’s Golfer of the Year events to corporate tournaments and social golf gatherings.

One of the recent events hosted at the club was the Swine and Wine Tournament, where Stephen Kungu emerged victorious.

The growing variety of tournaments has helped establish Ruiru as a regular stop for golfers looking for both competitive and social golfing experiences.

Golf, Networking and a Kenyan Touch

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The fourth edition of the Legendary Golf Tournament will be supported by First Assurance, Legendary Golfers and Tropical Brands.

Their involvement is expected to add to an event designed to bring together competition, networking and entertainment in one setting.

Golfers will also have the chance to enjoy nyama choma during the day, giving the tournament a distinctly Kenyan flavour as participants take a break from the action.

The day will conclude with live music, providing an opportunity for golfers to relax and celebrate once the competition on the course comes to an end.

The Legendary Golfers group brings together professionals from different sectors who share a common passion for golf.

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The group has positioned the sport as more than a competitive pursuit, creating opportunities for members to interact, establish professional relationships and enjoy time together away from their respective workplaces.

That blend of golf, business and social interaction is expected to remain central to this year’s tournament as Ruiru prepares to welcome another large field.