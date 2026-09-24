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Over 200 Golfers Set for Third Swing and Wine Tournament at Ruiru Sports Club

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 15:14 - 24 September 2026
Bernard Omondi follows his tee shot during a past tournament at the Ruiru Sports Club Image source: Handout
More than 200 golfers are expected at Ruiru Sports Club for the latest edition of the growing Swing and Wine Golf Tournament.
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More than 200 golfers from Nairobi and its environs are expected to converge at Ruiru Sports Club this Saturday, September 26, 2026, for the third edition of the Swing and Wine Golf Tournament.

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The event, organised by immediate past Ruiru Sports Club Lady Captain Rodah Mukami and her friends, will bring together some of the region’s top amateur golfers for a day combining competitive golf, networking and social interaction.

Golfers to Compete Across Multiple Categories

The tournament will be played on Ruiru Sports Club’s 18-hole course, with golfers competing for honours across several categories, all playing from Course 2.

The categories include the Gross Winner, Overall Winner, Men’s Winner, Ladies' Winner, Seniors Winner, Guest Winner and Junior Winner.

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Speaking ahead of the tournament, organiser Rodah Mukami said: “We are delighted to host the third edition of the Swing and Wine Golf Tournament and to welcome more than 200 golfers to Ruiru.

“The tournament has continued to grow with each edition, and this year we look forward to an exciting day of quality golf, friendship, networking, and celebration. We are grateful to our partners and everyone who has supported the tournament and made its growth possible.”

The tournament has received support from several partners, including Banny’s, JWines, Robisearch Ltd, Velowra Beauty and Supplements, and Stima Investment, who have come on board to support the event and enhance the experience for participating golfers.

Ruiru Continues to Grow as Golfing Destination

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The tournament also highlights Ruiru Sports Club’s growing stature as a key destination for golf events in the country.

The club continues to host some of the biggest events on the golf calendar, attracting golfers from different parts of the country while providing a platform for both competitive and social golf.

“Ruiru Sports Club continues to grow in stature and is increasingly becoming a preferred venue for some of the biggest events in the golf calendar,” noted Captain Justus Mathenge.

“We are pleased to host the third edition of the Swing and Wine Golf Tournament and look forward to welcoming more than 200 golfers to our course. We believe tournaments such as this contribute to the growth of golf while strengthening the bonds within the golfing community,”

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The event will conclude with an awards ceremony recognising winners across the different categories and celebrating the day’s performances.

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