Over 145 Golfers Battle for Honours at Inaugural Golf Tournament in Nairobi

More than 145 golfers converged in Nairobi for the inaugural tournament, setting the stage for a fiercely contested battle for top honours.

About 145 hard hitters put their lives on the line as they combed the serene par-72 Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in search of honours at the inaugural Oxygene and Iseme Kamau Maema (IKM) Open Golf Tournament in Nairobi on Friday, July 10.

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The players from Nairobi and its environs came well prepared to attack the pristine fairways after perfecting their shots, swings and chips at their various clubs during the course of the week.

They were determined to walk away with the glittering prizes that awaited the winners during the evening gala, which also promised colourful entertainment.

Misiko Praises Organisation and Course Conditions

“I’m happy to be here and to be part of the networking strategy that this tournament is advocating for,” homegirl Ruth Misiko said.

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Misiko, who plied her trade on handicap 35, noted that the course was very kind to her except for the par 4 first and par 4 second holes, which had very challenging water barriers.

“The championship is well organised, every player is excited to take part in it, we are definitely enjoying ourselves."

“I want to commend the green keepers for the perfect job done on the greens and the fairways, they are exciting to play along,” added Misiko, who practised on the course three times this week ahead of the ultimate showdown.

Lelo Relishes Competitive Test

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As for handicap 17 Joseph Lelo, who is also a doctor by profession, the tournament gave him great relief from his tight work schedule, allowing him to unwind and create rapport with friends.

“The starting hole was a bit disorienting for me, but I gained control as I proceeded along. My hope is that at the end of the day I will be among the few guys who will be climbing the podium for honours,” Lelo predicted.

The resilient Golf Park player indicated that the course was a bit complex for visitors like him, and that he now feels challenged to frequent the fairways to familiarise himself with the layout.

Golf Strengthens Professional Networks

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Also playing off handicap 17, Mwangi Githinji, who is also a prominent lawyer in the city, was glad to have joined his fellow captains of industry in gracing the showpiece.

“I’m happy to see my colleagues from the law fraternity put down their gowns, embrace the clubs and irons to prove their mettle in the sport," Githinji indicated.