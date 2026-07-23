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Lamine Yamal: How Spain Teen Sensation Accidentally Sold-Out German Underwear Brand

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:36 - 23 July 2026
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Lamine Yamal accidentally sold-out German underwear brand.
The Spain winger gave the brand huge visibility, marketing their product for free during the World Cup final.
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In the midst of Spain's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup victory, an unexpected winner emerged from the smallest of details, scoring a massive marketing victory without even trying.

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While Lamine Yamal was busy lifting the coveted trophy after Spain's triumph over Argentina, the German streetwear brand 6PM was also celebrating a win of its own.

The young star inadvertently provided the company with what might be one of the most valuable free advertising campaigns of the entire tournament.

Throughout the tense final, Yamal was frequently seen adjusting his jersey. Each time he did, the distinctive logo on the waistband of his boxer shorts was exposed to a global television audience numbering in the millions.

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This was no calculated product placement or a deliberate endorsement. It was simply a glimpse of the underwear worn by one of football's brightest talents on the sport's grandest stage. The repeated exposure put the 6PM brand, founded by Achraf Ait Bouzalim, front and centre during the most-watched match in football.

A Detail Seen by Millions

Lamine Yamal. Image: Imago

The unintentional promotion did not go unnoticed. Social media was quickly flooded with images capturing the 6PM waistband, and the brand itself celebrated the moment by sharing screenshots from the final on its Instagram account. German publication HipHop.de aptly described the exposure as "priceless advertising."

In the aftermath of the final, reports claimed that demand for the brand's boxer shorts surged, with some styles selling out rapidly. While 6PM has not released official sales figures to quantify the "Yamal effect," the sudden spike in attention was undeniable.

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The underwear is typically sold in two-packs for approximately €30 (Ksh4,428). A check of the company's online store shows several colour options available, suggesting any sell-out may have been temporary or limited to specific models.

Regardless, the commercial value of such an appearance is immense. Brands pay fortunes for advertising slots during a World Cup final, yet 6PM received repeated, high-profile visibility across television broadcasts, official photographs, and viral social media posts—all without a formal sponsorship deal.

For Lamine Yamal, it was just another part of his kit for the most important game of his life. But for 6PM, it was an authentic endorsement that marketing executives spend millions and years trying to secure. It was an unplanned marketing masterstroke, witnessed by the world.

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