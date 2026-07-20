Argentina vs Spain: Leandro Paredes Grabs Eric García by the Throat After World Cup Final Defeat

Emotions boiled over after the final whistle as Spain's historic victory over Argentina was overshadowed by ugly scenes.

The World Cup final in New Jersey ended in turmoil as Argentina's Leandro Paredes physically confronted Spain's Eric García, grabbing him by the throat moments after the final whistle confirmed Spain's victory.

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A tense and ill-tempered match was ultimately decided by a Ferran Torres goal in the 106th minute, securing a 1-0 win for the European champions.

The victory marks Spain's second World Cup title, their first since defeating the Netherlands in South Africa in 2010.

The match was marred by aggressive play, culminating in a red card for Argentina's Enzo Fernández in the 90th minute for a foul on Spanish defender Pau Cubarsí.

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The dismissal left the reigning champions with ten men and was one of several cards shown to Lionel Scaloni's side, which received six yellows throughout the contest.

Tensions Boil in Argentina vs Spain Match

Tensions boiled over immediately after the conclusion of the game. Paredes, who had already been booked for a hard foul shortly after coming on as a substitute, ran towards García and grabbed the Barcelona defender's throat, sending him to the ground.

The incident sparked a wider scuffle involving players, substitutes, and coaching staff from both teams before they were eventually separated.

Despite the ugly scenes, cooler heads prevailed, with Spanish players consoling Lionel Messi and the two managers, Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente, sharing a long embrace at midfield.

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