AFCON 2027: Changes Imminent as CAF Confirms 28-Team Tournament

The continental tournament is set to be expanded starting with the next edition, giving host nations Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania extra work.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have their work cut out ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that next year’s tournament will have 28 teams.

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CAF has officially approved the expansion of AFCON from 24 to 28 teams, with the new format set to debut at next year’s tournament which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirmed the landmark decision during a press conference on Wednesday, framing it as a key step in fostering football development across the continent.

"We have increased the number of teams participating in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations," Motsepe stated, highlighting the organisation's goal to provide more nations with a chance to compete in Africa's premier football event.

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This latest expansion follows the tournament's growth from 16 to 24 teams in 2019. That change successfully increased participation and brought more matches to the continental showcase. The move to a 28-team field is expected to further enhance competition and offer a platform for emerging football nations to make their mark.

Opportunity For Emerging Nations

While the expansion is unlikely to affect the qualification prospects of perennial contenders like Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, and Morocco, it opens the door for developing nations to secure a spot at the finals, potentially for the first time or after a lengthy absence.

CAF is expected to release further details regarding the revised qualification process and the structure of the expanded tournament. The new format will likely alter how slots are distributed among CAF's six regional zones.

The 2027 edition is now poised to be the largest in the competition's history, aligning with CAF's broader strategy to accelerate the growth of African football. This vision has also seen increased prize money, greater investment in various competitions, and a significant push to develop the women's game.

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