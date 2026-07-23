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Kenyan Striker Seals Life-Changing Transfer to UEFA Champions League Club

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 06:37 - 23 July 2026
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Ulinzi and Harambee Starlets forward Elizabeth Mideva has signed for FC Gintra of Lithuania.
The Harambee Starlets and Ulinzi forward has an opportunity to play in Europe’s premier competition after signing with a giant club in Lithuania.
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Ulinzi and Harambee Starlets forward Elizabeth Mideva is set for a taste of UEFA Women's Champions League football after securing a move to Lithuanian powerhouse FC Gintra.

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The young striker had attracted significant interest from both local and international clubs following a stellar season with the military-backed team.

FC Gintra, a dominant force in Lithuania's top-flight Moterų A Lyga, ultimately won the race for her signature. Ulinzi Starlets confirmed the transfer through an official announcement on their social media channels.

"Ulinzi Starlets is delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with FC Gintra of Lithuania's top-flight women's league, Moterų A Lyga, for the transfer of our prolific striker, Elizabeth Mideva," the club stated.

In their farewell message, Ulinzi praised Mideva's immense contribution since joining the team directly from Archbishop Njenga Girls High School. Her impressive record of 13 goals in just 10 league matches highlighted her "quality, determination, and clinical finishing in front of goal."

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When Mideva Could Play Champions League

"Elizabeth, thank you for the goals, the unforgettable memories, and your unwavering commitment to the badge," the club continued. "Your professionalism, dedication, and passion have left a lasting mark on Ulinzi Starlets, and we are immensely proud of everything you achieved in our colours."

The Kenyan club also extended its best wishes to the forward as she embarks on her European journey. Mideva and FC Gintra are scheduled to face Scottish side Hearts in a UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying match on Augusst 5.

"As you begin this exciting new chapter with FC Gintra, the entire Ulinzi Starlets family wishes you God's abundant blessings, favour, good health, and continued success," the statement read. "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your talent on the European stage, and we will be proudly cheering you on every step of the way."

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Based in Siauliai, FC Gintra has an extraordinary record, having won 24 league titles and remaining undefeated champions for the last two decades. The team plays its home games at the 4,000-capacity Savivaldybe Stadium.

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