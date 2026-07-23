David Rudisha’s Record Under Threat? Wanyonyi, Arop and Sedjati Set Up Titanic Battle in Zurich

The men’s 800m at next month’s Zurich Diamond League could witness a historic feat as four of the fastest active runners in the event have signed up.

The Zurich Diamond League meeting on August 27 is set to feature a men's 800m race of the highest caliber, with a lineup that includes the four fastest active runners in the event's history.

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The exceptional quality of the field prompted organisers to add the race to this year's programme.

Leading the charge is Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the reigning Olympic and world champion. Wanyonyi recently cemented his place in athletics history by shattering the 1,000m world record with a time of 2:11.83 at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco. Now, he returns to his signature event for a highly anticipated showdown.

He will face his predecessor, Marco Arop of Canada. Arop, the former world champion, was Wanyonyi's closest rival at the 2024 Olympic Games, and their head-to-head clashes have consistently delivered thrilling contests. The Zurich race will pit the last two 800m world champions against each other once again.

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Also in the mix is Algerian star Djamel Sedjati, a consistent force on the global stage. Sedjati has proven his mettle with world silver medals in both 2022 and 2025, where he finished second to Wanyonyi.

Fireworks Expected at Zurich Meeting

Emmanuel Wanyonyi will clash with Marco Arop and Djamel Sedjati at Zurich Diamond League. Image: Imago

He also captured the Olympic bronze in Paris and recently made a strong return to form over 1,000 meters in Monaco after a break from competition.

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Rounding out the elite quartet is Gabriel Tual of France. The 2024 European champion has established himself among the world's top middle-distance runners with a series of historically fast performances. His inclusion means Zurich will host a rare gathering of the four fastest active 800-meter athletes in a single race.

Spectators at the sold-out Letzigrund Stadium can anticipate one of the evening's premier events. This formidable group of Wanyonyi, Arop, Sedjati, and Tual has dominated international middle-distance running in recent years, setting the stage for an exceptionally fast race.

With pacemakers expected to lead through the first 600 meters, the battle for victory will unfold among the sport's biggest stars in the final stretch. All signs point to the men's 800 meters being one of the most memorable races of the meeting.