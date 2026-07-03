KSSSA Term Two Games 2026 Receive KSh20 Million Boost Ahead of Regional Championships

The 2026 KSSSA Term Two Games have received a KSh20 million boost ahead of regional and national competitions set to begin this month.

The 2026 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two Games are set to get underway this month, bringing together top secondary school teams from across the country to compete in a wide range of sporting disciplines.

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Ahead of the competition, a KSh20 million support package from KCB has been announced during a cheque handover ceremony in Nairobi.

The funds are expected to support the purchase of kits and trophies, as well as activations during the regional and national competitions.

The regional championships will run from July 6 to July 22, before culminating in the National Finals at MPESA Academy from July 28 to August 1, 2026.

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KSSSA Secretary General David Ngugi welcomed the support, saying it would play a key role in enhancing school sports and providing opportunities for learners.

"The Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association appreciates KCB Bank for its continued commitment to the growth of school sports in Kenya. This sponsorship is a significant investment in our learners, providing them with an opportunity to compete, develop their talents and build values such as discipline, teamwork and resilience."

Focus on Talent Development and Sustainability

Beyond competition, this year's games will also serve as a platform to promote environmental conservation and educate students and local communities on sustainable practices aimed at reducing carbon emissions and creating healthier learning environments.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, KCB Group Chief Risk Officer Faith Basiye said: "The sponsorship underscores KCB's long-standing commitment to developing sports as a catalyst for nurturing future champions while creating opportunities for them to showcase their talent, build lifelong values and pursue excellence. As a Bank, we are proud to be part of this rich legacy."

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Regional Road to the National Finals

The regional competitions will begin with the Rift Valley Region at Narok High School from July 6–11. The Nyanza Region (Homa Bay High School) and Nairobi Region (Jamhuri High School) will follow from July 7–11, while the Coast, Eastern, and Western regional finals will be staged at Kwale High School, Makueni High School, and Bungoma High School, respectively, from July 8–11.

The Central Region finals will take place at MPESA Academy from July 9–11, with the North Eastern Region concluding the regional phase in Mandera from July 20–22.

The tournament will then culminate in the National Finals at MPESA Academy between July 28 and August 1.

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