Robert Matano Vows to Pursue Defamation Case as Patrick Aussems Returns to Kenyan Football

KCB coach Robert Matano has confirmed he will continue pursuing his legal case against Patrick Aussems following the Belgian's return to the FKF Premier League.

KCB head coach Robert Matano has confirmed he will press on with his defamation lawsuit against Patrick Aussems, following the Belgian tactician's recent return to the FKF Premier League as the new manager of Nairobi United FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The long-standing feud between the two coaches reportedly began before Aussems made a controversial social media post.

It is understood that after a 1-0 loss to Mathare United, Matano, an AFC Leopards club legend, entered the team's dressing room to speak to the players.

This action allegedly did not sit well with Aussems, who was the head coach at the time and felt his authority had been undermined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident also created friction between Aussems and then-team manager Albert Wesonga, who was reportedly blamed for allowing Matano access to the dressing room.

Patrick Aussems Comments About Robert Matano

The situation escalated in April 2023 after AFC Leopards suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tusker FC, then managed by Matano. Aussems took to social media with a post-match statement that prompted legal action.

"Unfortunately, we have been punished at the last minute due to lack of aggressiveness! Congrats to the players of Tusker FC. Of course I won’t talk about an old coach with no international experience who is more a juju man than a tactician… one could learn!" he wrote.

In response, Matano, through his legal representatives Wambilianga, Majani & Associates, filed a lawsuit. He demanded an unconditional and public apology, arguing that the comments were defamatory and damaged his professional reputation, built over years of coaching in Kenya and the wider region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The legal proceedings stalled when Aussems resigned from his role at AFC Leopards and left the country without submitting a defence, leaving the case in limbo.

Robert Matano to Rekindle Lawsuit Against Patrick Aussems

With Aussems now back in Kenya, Matano has made it clear that the matter is far from over and intends to see it through the courts.

"I have welcomed his return to the FKF Premier League, but the matter is still active," Matano stated as quoted by Mozzart Sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement