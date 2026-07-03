Former Harambee Stars Midfielder Reveals Why AFCON 2027 Will Change Kenyan Football Forever

The former Harambee Stars midfielder believes co-hosting AFCON 2027 will be a defining moment for Kenyan football, with benefits that extend far beyond the tournament itself.

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Lawrence Olum has detailed the importance of Kenya co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Olum, who played for Harambee Stars in 2014 and 2015, believes the 2027 AFCON will be a pivotal moment for East Africa.

With Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania slated to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), he believes the tournament could revolutionise the sport across the region.

Lawrence Olum: AFCON 2027 Will Change Our Players

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Lawrence Olum anticipates that the continental event will bring world-class stars like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Achraf Hakimi to local shores, providing invaluable exposure and inspiration for a new generation of players.

"When those players come here, young footballers will finally see what world-class football really looks like," he stated in an interview with Eastleigh Voice.

"That kind of exposure changes people because they begin believing they can reach those levels too."

Beyond inspiration, Olum stressed that the tournament's most critical legacy must be upgraded infrastructure. "When you have the chance to play in a stadium holding sixty thousand people, it changes your ambitions," he explained.

"Many footballers spend their entire lives playing before a few hundred spectators. Experiencing football on that scale motivates you to dream bigger."

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Lawrence Olum on Cultivating the Next Generation of Football Talent

Since retiring, Lawrence Olum has deepened his involvement in the sport. He now coaches Metro Alliance FC in the United States and spearheads initiatives connecting Kenyan footballers with international opportunities.

One program is dedicated to helping girls from the Kenyan diaspora pursue soccer while fostering stronger ties between Kenya and the US.

He views these partnerships as vital, given the significant disparities in sporting infrastructure between the two nations.

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"We're trying to build a bridge between Kenya and the United States," Olum said. "There are so many second-generation Kenyan children abroad who want to represent Kenya. We want them to feel connected to their roots while also creating opportunities for players back home."