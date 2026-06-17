National Sevens Circuit: KCB to Begin Title Defence in Nakuru as SportPesa Doubles Investment

The stage is set for the 2026 National Sevens Circuit which will begin in Nakuru and end in Nairobi with gaming firm Sportpesa pumping in over Ksh34 million.

KCB RFC will kick off their 2026 National Sevens Circuit title defence at the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru when the event begins next month.

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Kenya Rugby Union has released the full roster of the exciting tournament which will see teams fight for the biggest sevens rugby prize in Kenya.

KCB, who won four of the six legs last season for a total point haul of 126, will be looking to defend their title but they will be up against tough competition from Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar, Menengai Oilers and Kenya Harlequins.

The season will begin in Nakuru with Prinsloo Sevens from July 25-26 July before giving way to Kisumu for the Dala Sevens tournament between August 1 and 2. Action will head to Nairobi from August 15-16 for Kabeberi Sevens and then move to Mombasa for Driftwood (August 22-23). Embu will be the next stop (September 5-6) before concluding with Christie Sevens in Nairobi from September 12-13.

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SportPesa Doubles Investment

The tournament has received a cash injection from gaming firm SportPesa which announced a record Ksh34.14 million sponsorship package.

It is more than double the previous sponsorship kitty of Ksh16.5 million and marks the fourth consecutive year that SportPesa has held title sponsorship of the circuit, which has become the principal development competition in Kenyan club rugby.

Of the total sponsorship package, Ksh16.14 million will flow directly into the competitive infrastructure of the game, supporting host clubs, Kenya Rugby Union operations and prize money across all six legs while the balance will be invested in enhancing fan engagement through improved broadcast production, livestreaming and matchday experiences.

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“The National Sevens Circuit is the heartbeat of Kenyan rugby and the foundation upon which future national stars are built. We have watched this competition produce players who went on to become Africa 7s champions, represent Kenya at the Olympic Games and elevate our standing on the global stage. That is the proof of concept and we welcome other like-minded partners to join us in supporting this platform,” said SportPesa Public Relations & Advertising Manager Willis Ojwang.

How Much Will Teams Receive?

©KCB RFC Twitter.

From the sponsorship package, Ksh6 million will be distributed to host clubs, each getting Ksh1 million, while Ksh6 million will be allocated to the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Secretariat to support tournament organisation and administration.

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A further Ksh9 million will be dedicated to content production and live streaming, Ksh2 million going towards circuit fan merchandise, another Ksh9 million invested in fan engagement and experiential activities.

Winning Division 1 teams will be awarded Ksh150,000, Ksh75,000 going to second-placed sides while third position will attract Ksh40,000 per leg. The overall circuit winners will take home Ksh300,000 at the end of the tournament as Ksh150,000 go to the runners-up while Ksh100,000 will be the prize for third place.