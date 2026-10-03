Mildred Cheche: Why Junior Starlets Are Better Prepared for Morocco World Cup

Mildred Cheche expressed confidence in Kenya's preparations for their second FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup appearance in Morocco.

Kenya's Under-17 national women's football team, the Junior Starlets, are putting the final touches on their preparations ahead of their second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup appearance in Morocco.

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Following their debut at the 2024 tournament in the Dominican Republic, head coach Mildred Cheche has overseen an intensive training campaign designed to raise the team's tactical acuity and physical readiness.

The Junior Starlets secured their berth at the global tournament after overcoming South Africa in a decisive home victory at Nyayo Stadium, capping off a 5-1 aggregate triumph in the final qualifying round.

Now placed in a demanding Group E alongside perennial powerhouses, the technical bench is ensuring the squad approaches the tournament with high morale and structured tactical discipline.

Addressing the current mood in camp, squad health, and the challenge awaiting Kenya in the group phase, Coach Mildred Cheche stated: "The camp has been going well. Most of the players are psyched for the World Cup. We are playing against very tough opponents: China, the USA and Samoa. We have a few injuries. Faith Boke is still recovering. So hopefully by the time the competition begins, she'll be able to compete."

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Rigorous Warm-Up Matches: From Local Boys' Teams to Spain Tournaments

To prepare the players for the physical intensity and speed of international football, the Junior Starlets' technical bench devised a multifaceted sparring regimen during their residential training camp in Nairobi.

In addition to locking horns with local FKF Women Premier League sides, the technical team arranged high-intensity friendly matches against boys' teams.

These encounters were deliberately targeted at testing the players' decision-making speed, spatial awareness, and physical resilience under heavy pressure.

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Furthermore, as part of their final preparatory phase before landing in Morocco, the Junior Starlets scheduled an international training tour in Spain. The camp in Europe features test matches against international opposition such as Australia alongside top Spanish club setups.

Reflecting on how these local tests and upcoming European friendlies are designed to transform the team's readiness, Cheche explained: "We have a couple of friendlies lined up in Spain, and we've been playing against tough opponents locally with the boys and also Premier League teams. So I'm hoping that that preparation counts when we compete at the World Cup. Initially, for the first World Cup, most of us were called visitors because it was the first time and we didn't know what the competition looked like."

Shifting From Debutants to Contenders: Lessons from the First World Cup

During their inaugural FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup outing in 2024, the Junior Starlets made history as the first Kenyan football team, male or female, to qualify for a FIFA World Cup tournament.

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However, navigating the top level of global youth football presented a steep learning curve against tactical masterminds and technically refined players from South America, Europe, and Asia.

Having experienced the physical demands, match tempo, and psychological pressure of the World Cup firsthand, Cheche notes that the Junior Starlets return to the world stage as seasoned competitors rather than passive participants.

The technical team has analysed game film, adjusted transition structures, and incorporated lessons learned from international opposition into their daily training drills.

"But now we are going with the experience from the first edition. We saw how teams prepared. We saw the level of girls that they have, the technically astute players, and also the gifted players from different countries. So now we are going with the experience. We know what to expect, and we are preparing our girls to be able to adjust," she added.

The draw for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco placed the Junior Starlets in Group E, setting up formidable clashes against China, three-time champions United States, and Oceania representatives Samoa.

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