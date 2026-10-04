Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee Blames ‘Ego-Driven’ Animosity Within FKF for Stalling Kenyan Football

The former Harambee Stars coach has hit out at the federation for not solving their issues, leading to unending conflict.

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee wants a quick resolution to the differences between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed and his deputy McDonald Mariga.

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Mohammed and Mariga have not been on good terms for most of this year owing to a number of accusations that saw a section of National Executive Committee (NEC) members allied to the vice president suspend the president and General Secretary in April.

With FIFA rejecting that move, saying due process was not followed, and ordering the parties to dialogue, the tensions have remained amid reports of a plot to remove some of the officials.

In the end, the game is left in a state of confusion with the federation divided through the middle and Mulee feels it is a huge let down to the football community.

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Mulee Disappointed in Mohammed and Mariga

“The national team is the apex, it is the image of Kenyan football. It needs to be taken with the seriousness it deserves,” Mulee said on Radio Jambo, blaming the infighting for some of the issues witnessed within Harambee Stars in recent days.

“I was happy that Mariga and Hussein had won this election because Hussein is an entrepreneur who can bring sponsorship to the federation and Mariga brings technical expertise but I have been surprised and it annoys me to see that those two could not dialogue and all these issues we have had is because of that,” he added.

“We have made history; Kenya is the only country right now that the league has not started. Even in Ukraine where there is war, the league has started.”

The former Tusker FC coach feels the two camps have not lived up to the promises they made when they were campaigning for the positions and allowed their egos to take over.

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Ex-Harambee Stars Coach Provides Solution

“Just follow what the constitution says and let people agree. We cannot have a NEC where seven members are on one side yet they were all elected on one flag of ‘Fresh Start’. But we see it is not fresh anymore,” he further stated.

“It hurts, Hussein must put his house in order. Before the league starts, all stakeholders must sit and agree on the regulations. President is everything in the federation, SG and NEC.

“NEC is very powerful so people must sit down and talk and stop this nonsense they are showing us. Let people swallow their ego and sit down for the sake of our football because one day they will be judged.”

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Amid reports that there is a secret plot to remove some of the officials, Mulee feels that would be the wrong approach as it would only intensify the animosity.