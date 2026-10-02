English Club Face Nervous Wait Over Harambee Stars Striker Ahead of Weekend Clash

The English club are hopeful their Harambee Stars striker will be available for a crucial weekend clash after international duty.

Carlisle United manager Rob Elliot is optimistic that forward Micah Obiero will be available for Saturday’s National League trip to Aldershot Town, despite the striker's demanding international commitments with Kenya.

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The 25-year-old has had little time to recover after featuring for the Harambee Stars during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, leaving Carlisle facing a nervous wait over his availability for the weekend fixture.

Obiero played the opening 45 minutes of Kenya's 1-0 defeat to Guinea in Conakry on Thursday, having also featured for 79 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Eritrea last Saturday.

With the forward now required to make the long journey back to England, Elliot admits the turnaround will be challenging but has not ruled out involving the former Wealdstone attacker against the Shots.

Elliot Hopeful Micah Obiero Will Make the Squad

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Obiero's availability could provide Carlisle with another attacking option as the Blues prepare for an important National League away fixture.

The Kenyan international has been a regular part of Elliot's plans, and the manager will be keen to assess his physical condition before deciding whether he can feature at Aldershot.

The biggest concern is not only the number of minutes Obiero has played for Kenya but also the travel involved after the international window.

Speaking to the News & Star, Elliot acknowledged the difficult schedule facing the forward but remained hopeful he could return in time.

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“Fingers crossed we'll have Micah back before Saturday, which helps with the squad,” Elliot told the News & Star. “The intention is that hopefully he comes back after the second qualifier. Hopefully he'll be back and available for Saturday. We'll just see how he is. It's a long flight and a lot of games for him.”

Carlisle will therefore monitor Obiero closely once he returns, with the final decision likely to depend on how the player responds to the demanding international schedule.

Obiero Faces Race Against Time After Kenya Duty

The former Wealdstone attacker has endured a particularly busy period with the Harambee Stars.

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He featured for 79 minutes in Kenya's opening qualifier against Eritrea before starting again against Guinea four days later. His involvement in both matches means he has had limited recovery time before having to travel back to England.

Kenya's 1-0 loss in Guinea also means Obiero returns to club duty following a disappointing result, with the Harambee Stars still searching for a positive outcome in their AFCON qualifying campaign.

For Carlisle, however, the focus quickly shifts back to the National League, where the club will want its international players to return fit and ready for the weekend.

While Obiero's availability remains uncertain, Carlisle could welcome another new face into the starting XI this weekend.

Centre-back Tom Anderson is in contention to make his Carlisle United debut after joining the club on loan from Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

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The defender was named among the substitutes but did not feature during Carlisle's impressive 2-0 victory over AFC Fylde.

Anderson could now be handed his first appearance for the club against Aldershot as Elliot considers his defensive options.

His arrival provides additional competition at the back and could prove particularly useful as Carlisle navigate a busy period of fixtures.

Despite the recent victory at Fylde, Elliot has made it clear that Carlisle's recruitment work is not finished.

The manager previously called for players with the right "mentality" following the heavy 5-2 defeat to Woking and continues to assess potential additions who could strengthen the squad.

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Carlisle's injury situation remains a major factor in those discussions, with Elliot acknowledging that the current circumstances have placed additional pressure on his squad.

“Yes, always. You've got to be honest about it,” Elliot said when asked about potential further business. “We're always looking to see if we can improve ourselves, improve the squad. With the injuries we've got, I think [Tuesday was] the first time I've had to leave a player out of the squad in 11 games because of the way it's been.”

Carlisle Prepare for Another Important Away Test

Carlisle will now turn their attention towards Aldershot as they look to build on the confidence generated by the victory at AFC Fylde.

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For Elliot, one of the immediate challenges will be managing the condition of his squad, particularly players returning from international duty.

Obiero's situation will be one to watch closely in the build-up to Saturday, with the Kenyan forward facing a race against time following two international appearances and a long journey back to England.

Should he recover sufficiently, his return would give Carlisle another attacking option for the trip to Aldershot.