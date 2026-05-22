Kenyan analyst Naythan Din-Kariuki has celebrated a historic victory with Aston Villa as his behind-the-scenes role helped the club to the Europa League trophy.

Kenyan analyst Naythan Din-Kariuki has expressed his delight after achieving a significant career milestone as part of the Aston Villa’s backroom staff that secured a historic UEFA Europa League title.

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Din-Kariuki, the club's lead data scout since March 2025, played a key role in performance and recruitment analysis behind the scenes. His contributions supported the team's commanding 3-0 victory over German club SC Freiburg in the final held in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of Spanish manager Unai Emery, the Premier League side delivered a clinical performance on the European stage. Stunning goals from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendía just before halftime, added Morgan Rogers’ second half effort sealed a memorable continental win, further cementing Emery's reputation in European competitions.

This victory holds immense historical significance for Aston Villa, ending a 43-year wait for a major European trophy and adding to the club's legacy, which includes the 1982 European Cup. It also marked the end of a 30-year silverware drought, with their last major honour being the 1996 League Cup.

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Din-Kariuki Embraces European Success

Din-Kariuki celebrated the victory with a brief social media message. “My love,” he posted on X while holding the trophy.

By winning the Europa League, Aston Villa has also secured a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League, highlighting their resurgence as a top European club under Emery's leadership.

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For Din-Kariuki, this achievement is a major step in a career that has spanned multiple continents and roles. He joined Villa in 2024 from Danish club AC Horsens, where he was a first-team recruitment analyst, and was quickly promoted to lead data scout.

His journey in European football began at Oxford United, where he honed his skills in recruitment analysis from 2020 to 2023. Before that, he had a coaching stint with Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks.