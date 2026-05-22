Patrick Odongo Boosts Shujaa as Victor Mola Finally Earns Debut Call-Up Ahead of Valladolid and Bordeaux
Kenya Sevens coach Kevin Wambua has seen his preparations for the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Valladolid and Bordeaux receive a lift following the return to action of speedster Patrick Odongo.
Shujaa are preparing for the two legs which will determine whether they return to the top flight or not. They started well by finishing seventh in Hong Kong and can secure top flight status with another top eight finish in Valladolid, Spain and Bordeaux, France.
Odongo is available after returning to full fitness, having missed the latter stages of the Hong Kong leg due to an injury, while Wambua has handed a debut call-up to youngster Victor Mola with Chrissant Ojwang also making a return from injury to take the place of Gabriel Ayimba who has school commitments.
“Injury kept Mola out of SVNS 2, but we are happy to have him now. He is agile, quick, and can give the team the X factor. We ask him to be patient and make the best out of his inclusion,” Wambua said of the winger.
Wambua Pins Hopes on Top Training
Shujaa, who are in a tough Pool A alongside South Africa, Australia and Great Britain in Valladolid, have their work cut out at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla if they want to make it to the cup quarters, but Wambua is drawing confidence from his team’s 10-day camp at Kasarani Stadium.
“We have had a very good 10-day camp at Kasarani focusing heavily on attack, defence, speed and situation awareness,” added Wambua.
“We have analysed our performances, especially moments like the South Africa quarterfinal loss in Hong Kong, and worked on improving our decision-making in key moments. The boys now have better clarity and understanding of the opponents we will face and we believe we are better prepared.”
Co-captain Samuel Asati is counting on the camaraderie in campa which has come from a good time together since their last outing in Hong Kong.
SportPesa Boss Backs Shujaa
“We’ve had enough transition time from Hong Kong into these final two legs. The team is growing together well and everyone understands what is required,” said Asati.
SportPesa Head of Marketing Senorine Wasike is also confident that the team will flourish during their tour of Europe and come back with a top flight ticket secured.
“We are proud to continue supporting Shujaa as they head into the final stretch of the HSBC SVNS Championship. We believe this team has the character and quality to compete and make us return to the very top where we belong,” she weighed in.
The team, which departs for Spain on Sunday, will play in Valladolid from May 29-31 May and in Bordeaux between June 5 and 7.
Kenya Sevens Squad for Valladolid and Bordeaux: George Ooro, Samuel Asati, Kevin Wekesa, Dennis Abukuse, John Okoth, Vincent Onyala, Nygel Amaitsa, Patrick Odongo, Festus Safari, Chrisant Onjwang, David Nyangige, Brian Tanga and Victor Odhiambo Mola.
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