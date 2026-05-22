Manchester United Legend Slammed for Accepting Top Role in Tanzania Ahead of AFCON 2027

Ex-Man United defender Rio Ferdinand has received severe criticism following his visit to Tanzania this week when he was made the country’s tourism ambassador.

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has been appointed as voluntary tourism ambassador for Tanzania but not everyone is happy.

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Tanzania’s Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Ashatu Kijaji confirmed Ferdinand’s appointment following the former defender’s visit to the country this week as it continues to position itself to benefit from the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of nations.

As part of their strategy to create awareness around the tournament and attract more visitors to the country, Tanzania is leveraging on the popularity of legendary football figures and after President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba to serve as the country’s AFCON 2027 ambassador, Ferdinand has also landed a role.

With over 20 million followers across multiple social media platforms, Ferdinand has a wide reach that Tanzania hopes he can use to drum up support for the country and help boost tourism numbers before, during and after AFCON 2027.

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Sportswashing Claims Dog Man United Legend

Rio Ferdinand when he touched down in Tanzania.

“Recognising the importance of Rio’s visit to the country, we have come up with this certificate today and are appointing him as the Voluntary Ambassador for Tourism in Tanzania,” Dr Kijaji said during the ceremony that appointed the six-time Premier League winner.

However, Ferdinand’s visit to Tanzania and his subsequent appointment have sparked condemnation from different parts of the world with accusations of sportswashing.

Ferdinand was hosted in the East African nation by Culture and Sports Minister Paul Makonda, whom the United States government sanctioned in 2020 for "gross violations of human rights." The sanctions, which also apply to Makonda's wife, were imposed over his alleged involvement in oppressing political opposition, cracking down on free expression, and targeting marginalised groups.

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During a reception that received significant local attention, Ferdinand was draped in a Tanzanian flag and referred to Makonda as "my good friend Paul."

"Tanzania are making strides to become a global powerhouse of football and they need the support," Ferdinand stated. "You have to come, you have to meet people. My good friend Paul here, we have been speaking on the phone... and we have to prepare a plan for when I’m here to see things and experience things and then start cooking up some good ideas."

Amnesty International Slam Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand during a football clinic in Tanzania.

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With the Tanzanian government having faced severe criticism for its human rights record, especially in relation to the treatment of protestors in the aftermath of last year’s general election, Amnesty International UK has strongly condemned Ferdinand's actions.

"Against that backdrop, Rio Ferdinand should be speaking up against the rights violations happening there, not lending his profile in support of the government," said Felix Jakens, the organisation's director of campaigns.

"His host, minister Paul Makonda, was sanctioned by the US government for gross human rights violations—and yet Ferdinand’s presence risks rehabilitating Tanzania’s international image while those responsible for recent abuses face no accountability."