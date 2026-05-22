WATCH: Emily Adhiambo Scores Long-Range Stunner as Junior Starlets Deny Uganda in U17 World Cup Qualifier
Kenya U17 Women’s national team came from behind to draw 1-1 with Uganda in the second round of their World Cup qualifier, and they did it in style.
Uganda’s Teen Cranes struck first, with Shadia Nabirye finding the back of the net just 13 minutes into the match. However, their lead was cancelled out in the second half by Junior Starlets when Emily Adhiambo scored an equaliser in the 60th minute.
Adhiambo, who was a second-half substitute, showed class when she picked a loose ball from nearly 40 yards out and floated it into the net. Kenya had launched an attack but the Uganda goalkeeper came off her line to clear the ball and it fell to Adhiambo.
Emily Adhiambo equalizes with a spectacular effort.#U17WWCQ | #UGAKEN pic.twitter.com/mXHHXuZghU— FUFA Tv (@fufatv1) May 22, 2026
Spotting the goalkeeper off her line, Adhiambo controlled the ball well before firing in with the custodian not able to get back in time to save it.
What is Next for Kenya and Uganda?
With the tie evenly poised, all eyes now turn to the decisive return leg scheduled for May 30, 2026 at Nyayo National Stadium.
Kenya had thrashed Namibia 7-1 on aggregate in the previous round of the qualifiers while Uganda secured their spot in this round after a dominant performance against Zimbabwe, advancing with a commanding 6-1 aggregate victory in the initial stage of the qualifiers.
The journey to the World Cup involves a three-round, home-and-away knockout format. The winner of the Uganda-Kenya tie will advance to the third and final qualification round, where a victory will secure one of Africa's four coveted spots at the tournament.
The 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is set to be hosted by Morocco from October 17 to November 7. This will be the 10th edition of the global youth tournament and the third time it has been held on African soil. North Korea are the reigning champions, having claimed their fourth title in 2025.