WATCH: Emily Adhiambo Scores Long-Range Stunner as Junior Starlets Deny Uganda in U17 World Cup Qualifier

Kenya U17 and Uganda shared the shared the spoils in their World Cup qualifier. Image: FUFA

Kenya U17 and Uganda shared the shared the spoils in their World Cup qualifier. Image: FUFA

Emily Adhiambo helped Junior Starlets to a priceless draw away to Uganda as she scored a stunning goal in the first leg of their U17 World Cup qualifier.

Kenya U17 Women’s national team came from behind to draw 1-1 with Uganda in the second round of their World Cup qualifier, and they did it in style.

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Uganda’s Teen Cranes struck first, with Shadia Nabirye finding the back of the net just 13 minutes into the match. However, their lead was cancelled out in the second half by Junior Starlets when Emily Adhiambo scored an equaliser in the 60th minute.

Adhiambo, who was a second-half substitute, showed class when she picked a loose ball from nearly 40 yards out and floated it into the net. Kenya had launched an attack but the Uganda goalkeeper came off her line to clear the ball and it fell to Adhiambo.

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Spotting the goalkeeper off her line, Adhiambo controlled the ball well before firing in with the custodian not able to get back in time to save it.

What is Next for Kenya and Uganda?

With the tie evenly poised, all eyes now turn to the decisive return leg scheduled for May 30, 2026 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya had thrashed Namibia 7-1 on aggregate in the previous round of the qualifiers while Uganda secured their spot in this round after a dominant performance against Zimbabwe, advancing with a commanding 6-1 aggregate victory in the initial stage of the qualifiers.

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The journey to the World Cup involves a three-round, home-and-away knockout format. The winner of the Uganda-Kenya tie will advance to the third and final qualification round, where a victory will secure one of Africa's four coveted spots at the tournament.