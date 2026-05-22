Cynthia Chepkurui, Emmanuel Kiprono Shine as Athletics Kenya U20 Trials Kick Off at Nyayo Stadium

The Athletics Kenya World Under-20 trials began with standout performances from Cynthia Chepkurui and Emmanuel Kiprono as athletes battled for places at the upcoming global championships in Eugene.

Athletics Kenya trials for the World Under-20 Championships got off to an exciting start at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, May 22, with Cynthia Chepkurui and Emmanuel Kiprono emerging as standout performers on the opening day.

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The competition is being used to select Kenya’s squad for the World Athletics U20 Championships Eugene 2026, scheduled for August 2 to 9 in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

The trials conclude on Sunday, May 23, when Athletics Kenya is expected to name the final team for the global junior championships.

Women's 5000m: Cynthia Chepkirui Eager to Fly Kenya’s Flag High in Oregon

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Cynthia Chepkirui delivered a standout performance at the Athletics Kenya World Under-20 trials, winning the women’s 5000m in 15:24.40 to secure automatic qualification for the upcoming global championships.

The 17-year-old, who recently finished fourth in the U20 race at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, showed strong form as she pulled away from a competitive field.

She was followed by Joyline Chepkemoi, who finished second in 15:37.8, while Mercy Chepngeno took third in 15:54.8, rounding off a competitive podium finish at Nyayo National Stadium.

“I’m excited to have finished first in this race…my coach, despite going through so many challenges, has stood with me and enabled me to come here and race and win. At the moment, I want to work on my speedwork and work hard to bring a gold medal to my country,” Cynthia Chepkirui shared.

Men’s 3000m: Emmanuel Kiprono Hunting for Gold in Oregon

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Emmanuel Kiprono produced another strong performance in the men’s 3000m at the Athletics Kenya World Under-20 trials, winning a closely contested race in 7:35.40.

The World Cross Country U20 silver medallist once again showed his rising form on the track, adding to his recent success at the Kip Keino Classic, where he also impressed against a strong field.

“I trained well for this race, and coming here, I wanted to prove myself. During the race, I realised most of my opponents were not pushing the pace the way I wanted. I decided to run a solo race, and I’m glad to have won,” Emmanuel Kiprono revealed.

“I was not satisfied with my silver medal at the cross country, and I’m hoping to finally get the gold medal in Eugene. I want to make my country proud.”

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Elkanah Edwin Sanutia and Enock Tuitoeck finished second and third in 7:59.60 and 8:01.00, respectively.

Celestine Jepleting and Vincent Bett Dominate the 400m Hurdles

In the women’s 400m hurdles at the Athletics Kenya World Under-20 trials, Celestine Jepleting secured victory in 1:04.10, although she narrowly missed the qualification standard of 1:00.75 for the global championships.

Rita Mwende finished second in 1:06.4, while Alfalyne Chemutai took third in 1:07.80, rounding off a competitive race at Nyayo National Stadium.