Gor Mahia’s Title Push Derailed as Court Halts Clash With Mara Sugar Over Venue Standoff

Mara Sugar in action on Saturday against Gor Mahia at the Raila Odinga stadium, Homa Bay. IMAGE/ Mara Sugar FC

Mara Sugar in action on Saturday against Gor Mahia at the Raila Odinga stadium, Homa Bay. IMAGE/ Mara Sugar FC

Gor Mahia will have to wait a little longer before they are crowned after their match against Mara Sugar was stopped by the Sports Tribunal over an impasse on the choice of venue.

Gor Mahia and Mara Sugar will not face off this weekend after all, following a decision by the Sports Disputes Tribunal to halt the match until a matter before it is settled.

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Mara Sugar were to host Gor Mahia in their penultimate match of the season but a standoff over their choice of venue has made it difficult to proceed.

Gor Mahia initially raised concerns over the state of Awendo Green Stadium which they did not deem safe enough to stage such a high stakes game as they stood a chance of being crowned champions if they won and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) ordered host team Mara Sugar to seek an alternative venue.

Tribunal Puts Brakes on Contested Match

The Sports Disputes Tribunal has issued orders stopping our Home match against Gor Mahia pending hearing and determination of the appeal.



An appeal was filed against the arbitrary decision of FKF, LCC directing the said match to be played at Raila Odinga Stadium, Homa Bay. pic.twitter.com/qx5bZQjLpg — Mara Sugar Fc (@MaraSugarfc) May 22, 2026

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Mara Sugar would settle on Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea, Kirinyaga county but the federation rejected it, citing the club’s choice of Homa Bay Stadium and Jomo Kenyatta Mamboleo in Kisumu as their registered alternative home venues.

FKF ordered Mara Sugar to host the game in Homa Bay but the club contested the decision and sought the intervention of the Sports Tribunal, citing a clash in the rules and regulations applied by the federation.

The tribunal has therefore halted the match, pending the hearing and determination of an appeal filed by Mara Sugar which will be heard on Tuesday, May 26.