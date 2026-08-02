Kenya vs Algeria: Preview, Team News and Prediction as Harambee Starlets Face WAFCON Defining Moment

Kenya are teetering towards elimination from WAFCON 2026 but a big win on Monday can change all that. Here is all you need to know ahead of their clash with Algeria.

Harambee Starlets have their final moment of redemption at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations when they face Algeria on Monday night.

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Kenya head into the match with their backs against the wall and although they still have a slim chance of making it to the quarter-final, the reality is that they look to be out rather than in.

Preview

Beldine Odemba’s side have lost back-to-back matches, a 4-0 defeat to co-hosts Morocco welcoming them to the tournament, before a 1-0 loss to Senegal.

Meanwhile, Algeria are looking to bounce back from a narrow loss to Morocco and secure their place in the AFCON knockout stage as they face a struggling Kenyan side in their final Group A match.

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The Fennecs, who remain unbeaten in their head-to-head history against Kenya, are heavily favoured to win. A victory would seal their progression, while Kenya's hopes of advancing are slim, requiring a win and favourable results elsewhere.

Contrasting Fortunes in Group A

This poor showing is part of a larger trend for Beldine Odemba's team, which has failed to win in eight of their last ten matches across all competitions. While a path to the next round technically exists, it depends on them overcoming their poor form to win on Monday and hoping the other group match ends in their favour.

In contrast, Algeria views their recent 1-0 defeat to Morocco as a minor setback. They started their tournament with a convincing 2-0 victory over Senegal and have lost only three of their last ten games. Despite the loss to their North African rivals, Farid Benstiti’s side remains second in the group and in a strong position to advance. The task is simple: a win against Kenya should be enough to see them through.

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Head-to-Head and Key Stats

History favours the Algerians, who have never lost to Kenya in four previous encounters, recording one win and three draws. Their most recent meeting was a 1-1 draw in a 2025 friendly

Algeria are unbeaten in seven of their last 10 matches. Kenya have lost their last two games and are winless in eight of their last 10.

Team News and Predicted Lineups

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Kenya may be forced into a change after forward Violet Nanjala was substituted with an injury in the first half against Senegal. Valerie Nekesa is expected to take her place in the attack.

Algeria are likely to field a similar lineup to the one that faced Morocco, with Ikram Adjabi leading the attack and the central defensive pairing of Lana Smits and Roselene Khezami providing stability at the back.

Kenya Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lilian Awuor; Euphraiser Shilwatso, Elizabeth Ochaka, Ruth Ingosi, Leah Andiema; Mercy Airo, Lorna Nyarinda, Mwanalima Jereko; Valerie Nekesa, Terry Engesha, Fasila Adhiambo.

Algeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Chloe N'gazi; Morgane Ikene, Lana Smits, Roselene Khezami, Ines Belloumou; Amira Ould Braham, Marine Dafeur; Lynda Bendris, Melissa Bethi, Lina Boussaha; Ikram Adjabi.

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Time and Where to Watch

The match will kick off at 11pm (Kenyan time) and will be live and free on KBC TV while Azam TV and SuperSport TV are the pay channels to watch the games.

Score Prediction: Kenya 0-2 Algeria