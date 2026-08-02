‘They Focus More on Athletics’ - Asamoah Gyan on Why Ghana Left Kenya Behind in Football

The former Ghana captain has shared his thoughts on what has slowed down the progress of the game in Kenya.

Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan has given his take on the state of Kenyan football, comparing it to the situation in his country.

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Football in Kenya and Ghana are worlds apart given the Black Stars are just from their fifth World Cup, three of which they went past the group stage, while Harambee Stars have never played at the global tournament.

Ghana also have players littered all over major European leagues while their FIFA ranking is 65th with Kenya down at 109.

The former Ghana captain feels the challenge of Kenyan football is multifaceted as they country still lacks the necessary football structures but has also put emphasis on other sports like athletics.

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Gyan on What Ails Kenyan Football

Asamoah Gyan graced the Captain Irene Ndanu Super Cup at Nyayo National Stadium.

“Kenyan football is doing alright. Statically I always compare them to Ghana,” Gyan told NTV. “Ghana is ahead of Kenya when it comes to football and I think they lack the basics,” added the former Rennes and Sunderland striker.

“There are a lot of talents here [but] from what we have seen growing up, it seems like Kenya focuses more on athletics than football. And I think we have people here who can play soccer well so when they do not have the support, they give up,” Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals further stated.

Gyan was speaking in Nairobi before he graced the Captain Irene Ndanu Super Cup and Soccer Summit at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

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The ex-Udinese and Shanghai SIPG forward is Africa’s leading scorer at the World Cup with six goals, scored in three tournaments during the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions and believes such grassroots initiatives can help get Kenyan football on the path to glory.