Irene Jepkemboi: Footballer-Turned Javelin Star Describes Julius Yego’s Big Role in Her Historic Feat

The 22-year-old achieved a major milestone at the Commonwealth Games when she won bronze in the women’s javelin and she has Julius Yego to thank.

Irene Jepkemboi, Kenya’s history-making javelin star, has paid glowing tributes to legendary Julius Yego after she won the country’s first-ever women’s medal in a field event.

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The 22-year-old had a throw of 57.85m to secure a bronze at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Australian Mackenzie Little claimed gold in 61.88m while Tori Moorby claimed silver after a throw of 60.04m.

Yego has been the only Kenyan flying the country’s flag in javelin, having done it for nearly two decades, and with a world championship gold medal, an Olympics silver, Commonwealth gold and six African titles, Jepkemboi was in good hands.

Yego took on the role of mentoring the young javelin star and even during her competition on Saturday, he was by her side, issuing instructions until she struck a medal.

"Bringing the bronze to Kenya is something big and personally, I’m so happy for achieving that,” said Jepkemboi, revealing how her sports journey started in football before she ended up in javelin.

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Yego’s Hand in Jepkemboi's Rise

"I used to play football, but football was a bit challenging because it is a team sport—when you lose, you lose as a team. I was strong enough, and I used to watch Julius Yego a long time ago. His techniques and style were something that was inspiring to many.”

Jepkemboi then went into details over how Yego made her feel at ease when it mattered most as she navigated through the pressures of competition while carrying the hopes of millions back home.

“Today, standing with Julius Yego inspired me in many things. He was telling me to relax, relax myself, and try to do something I usually do—not something new that you saw from other people that you don't know. And I did. That's why I bring the bronze,” she disclosed.

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"I will say he is like my brother, because I can talk freely with him—anything, everything, anytime. We share everything concerning the field."

As she now starts to build her profile, Jepkemboi knows the road ahead will be more challenging while her targets will become bigger and she has one major plea to Kenya.