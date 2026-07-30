Harambee Starlets Staring at WAFCON Elimination After Narrow Senegal Defeat

Harambee Starlets' quarter-final hopes now hinge on a miraculous outcome in the Morocco vs Algeria clash before they can turn their focus to a must-win final group match.

Harambee Starlets' hopes of reaching the 2026 WAFCON quarter-finals were left hanging by a thread after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal in their second Group A match.

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Following their tough 4–0 defeat to hosts Morocco in their 2026 WAFCON Group A opener, the Harambee Starlets were aiming for immediate redemption but failed to convert their chances.

Harambee Starlets now target their final group must-win match against Algeria on August 3 to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages alive.

The only miracle scenario that will keep them in the game requires Morocco to beat Algeria, leaving Senegal and Algeria on three points while Morocco advances with six.

Harambee Starlets would then have to thrash Algeria in their final match and hope Morocco also defeat Senegal, forcing a three-way tie on three points where qualification would be decided by goal difference.

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Senegal vs Kenya: Full Match Report

The match began with Harambee Starlets on the front foot, creating several early chances but lacking the finishing touch.

Their best opportunity earlier in the match came in the seventh minute when they broke into the penalty area, only for a resilient Senegal defence to block the effort.

Harambee Starlets maintained the pressure in search of the opener and earned a free-kick just outside the penalty area in the 17th minute.

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Mwanalima Adam stepped up to take it, but her effort was comfortably dealt with by the Senegal defence, who cleared the danger.

Harambee Starlets continued to pile on the pressure in the 19th and 20th minutes, carving out promising chances, but Senegal goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye remained equal to the task.

Senegal responded with a dangerous attack in the 24th minute, only for the Starlets' defence to stand firm. Two minutes later, goalkeeper Lilian Awuor produced a crucial save to keep the scores level.

Senegal piled on the pressure in the 29th minute and came within inches of breaking the deadlock, but a lack of composure in the final moment denied them the opener.

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Harambee Starlets responded swiftly with a counterattack of their own, only for their effort to be well saved by the Senegal goalkeeper.

Senegal's persistent pressure finally paid off in the 35th minute, with Seynabou Mbengue breaking the deadlock to hand the Lionesses of Teranga the lead.

The West Africans nearly doubled their advantage in the 44th minute, but Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Lilian Awuor pulled off a brilliant save to keep Kenya in the contest.

Kenya responded immediately on the counterattack, with Terry Engesha coming close to levelling the score, only for the Senegal goalkeeper to produce an equally impressive save.

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Just before the half-time whistle, Fasila Adhiambo tested the Senegal goalkeeper with a well-struck effort, but the shot was comfortably gathered.

Harambee Starlets returned for the second half determined to get back into the game and immediately piled pressure on Senegal.

However, their attacks were repeatedly let down by poor decision-making and misplaced passes in the final third.

Harambee Starlets came close to finding an equaliser in the 57th minute, but another breakdown in possession at a crucial moment denied them a clear scoring opportunity.

In the 61st minute, Marion Serenge came close to finding the back of the net, but her effort drifted just wide of the post. In the 67th minute, Harambee Starlets came agonisingly close to finding an equaliser but failed to convert the chance.

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In the 77th minute, Terry Engesha came agonisingly close to equalising, rattling the crossbar with a powerful effort before the rebound was turned behind for a corner. Harambee Starlets, however, failed to make the set-piece count.