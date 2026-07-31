WAFCON 2026: How Harambee Starlets Can Reach the Quarter-Finals Despite Two Defeats

Harambee Starlets still have a narrow path to the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals, but several results will need to go their way.

Kenya’s national women’s football team, Harambee Starlets, face a pivotal moment at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

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Following a difficult opening match against hosts Morocco and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal, Beldine Odemba’s side finds itself in a challenging position in Group A.

Despite these setbacks, the path to the knockout stages remains open. Here is a comprehensive look at how the Harambee Starlets can progress to the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals and keep their World Cup qualification dream alive.

The WAFCON Tournament Format Explained

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The 2026 edition divides the participating nations into four groups of four teams. To advance to the quarter-finals, teams must secure one of two paths:

Top Two Spots: Finish in 1st or 2nd place within their respective group.

Best Third-Place Teams: Finish as one of the two best 3rd-placed teams across all four groups.

For Kenya, aiming for maximum points in their final group fixture is essential to unlock either of these qualification routes.

Must-Win Scenario Against Algeria

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The immediate focus for the Harambee Starlets is their final Group A fixture against Algeria on August 3. With zero points from their first two outings, anything less than a victory will result in an early exit.

Morocco’s 1-0 victory over Algeria has opened a narrow window of opportunity for the Harambee Starlets. The result leaves Morocco top of Group A with six points, while Algeria and Senegal sit tied on three points ahead of Kenya.

To have any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals, Kenya must secure a decisive victory over Algeria in their final group match to reach three points.

Harambee Starlets will then rely on Morocco defeating Senegal, alongside a favourable goal-difference tiebreaker, to push them into the knockout stages.

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Should teams finish tied on three points, CAF regulations mandate that group standings are determined by points in head-to-head matches among tied teams, goal difference in head-to-head matches, overall goal difference across all group fixtures and total goals scored in all group matches. Maximising the goal margin in their final game will give Kenya the best statistical advantage.

The stakes at WAFCON 2026 extend far beyond continental glory. The tournament serves as Africa's official pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

All four teams that reach the WAFCON semi-finals earn automatic qualification for Brazil 2027. Additionally, the four losing quarter-finalists will enter a play-off tournament to compete for additional global inter-confederation slots.