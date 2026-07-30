Harambee Starlets Coach Reveals Plan for Must-Win WAFCON Clash Against Senegal

Beldine Odemba has outlined the key areas Harambee Starlets must get right as they seek to keep their WAFCON hopes alive against Senegal.

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has identified two critical areas of focus for her team as they prepare for a must-win 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Senegal on Thursday.

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Following a disappointing 4-0 loss to host nation Morocco in their Group A opener, Kenya is looking to revive its campaign at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat. The match, scheduled for 8 p.m. East African Time, is a high-stakes affair for both sides.

Senegal's Teranga Lionesses also lost their first match, falling 2-0 to Algeria, making Thursday's encounter a pivotal battle for survival in the tournament and a potential spot in the knockout stages.

Beldine Odemba: Harambee Starlets Are Ready for Senegal Test

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Speaking ahead of the game, Odemba emphasised that her coaching staff has prioritised rebuilding the players' confidence and ensuring they are mentally prepared for the challenge.

"The main area has been working on the players mentally to ensure they are in the right frame of mind," Odemba stated.

"They are technically and tactically prepared, so we want them to be motivated, confident, and ready to face the next opponent."

In addition to the psychological preparations, the coach revealed that the team has specifically drilled to counter Senegal's robust and physical style of play.

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"Tactically, we have analysed how they played their first match. They are a physical side, but we are ready and capable of matching them," she explained. "Senegal are also looking for their first win, so it won't be an easy game."

Odemba, who previously led Kenya Police Bullets to an undefeated league title, also called on her players to be more clinical in front of goal. She pointed to missed opportunities in the Morocco game as a key area for improvement.

"We must improve on converting our chances," she insisted. "We created two clear opportunities early in the match against Morocco and failed to capitalise on them."

"We are looking for a composed performance. If we concede first, how will we react? Concentration will be key. We want to create more chances and be able to capitalise," Odemba added.