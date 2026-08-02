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Mathew Kipsang Reveals How He Sprung a Surprise to Strike Commonwealth Gold for Kenya

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:47 - 02 August 2026
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Mathew Kipsang celebrates his gold medal win at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Image: Imago
Kipsang was out of the picture for most of the race but emerged with a strong finishing kick in the final lap to secure the title that Kenya had last won in 2014.
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Newly-crowned Commonwealth 5,000m champion Mathew Kipsang has opened up about the strategy he used to floor his rivals in the final in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday.

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Kipsang opted to run just behind the leading group for most of the race, allowing others to go in front, including Kenyan compatriot Cornelius Kemboi.

However, while Kemboi ran out of steam in the final lap, Kipsang unleashed a powerful finishing kick, taking off from the rest of the field, as the others were left to fight for second and third.

He won the race in 13:23.61 as Australia’s Ky Robinson clocked 13:24.70 for silver while India’s Gulveer Singh took bronze, in a time of 13:24.95. Kemboi, who had initially looked destined for gold, faded to fourth place in 13:24.95.

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Kipsang on Winning Strategy

Mathew Kipsang kicks hard on his way to winning 5000m gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Image: Imago

"I had planned myself very well for this race and I could smell victory even before the start," said Kipsang.

"We had a plan with Cornelius and decided that we had to scheme a way of bringing the country a gold medal. Having graduated from the 1,500m race, I still have a strong finishing kick and that’s what played to my advantage today.”

It was a big jump for Kemboi, who had finished 11th at the World Championships in Tokyo last year over the same distance, but it has now given him the hunger for bigger titles.

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“This medal has really motivated me and now I’m shifting focus to the World Championships next year and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles,” he added.

Kipsang ended Kenya’s 12-year wait for the 5,000m Commonwealth title, having seen Ugandans dominate the race since Caleb Ndiku Mwangangi won it in 2014, still also in Glasgow.

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