Kenya Unveils Ksh 29.4 Billion AFCON 2027 Plan as Preparations Gather Pace

President William Ruto has committed Sh29.4 billion in the Finance Bill 2026 to boost Kenya's preparations for AFCON 2027.

Kenya is accelerating its preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a massive Sh29.4 billion investment aimed at completing 39 stadiums nationwide, President William Ruto has announced.

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The East African nation will stage the prestigious continental tournament alongside neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

The event, scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027, will be the first AFCON held in East Africa and the first to be co-hosted by three countries.

President William Ruto: More Billions to Aid AFCON 2027 Preparations

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Speaking at State House on Tuesday during the signing of the Finance Bill 2026, President Ruto confirmed that the government is intensifying its efforts to ensure the country is ready to host a successful tournament.

A significant portion of the funding, Sh26.4 billion, is designated for completing sports infrastructure, direct AFCON 2027 preparations, and rewarding Kenya's top-performing athletes. The funds will also support various national sports competitions and tournaments.

“Ksh 26.4 billion has been allocated to complete 39 sports stadia in Kenya to prepare for AFCON in 2027, reward our outstanding sportsmen and women who represent Kenya on the international stage and support sports competitions and tournaments nationwide,” President Ruto said.

“We have also allocated 14.2 billion for the completion of the Bomas Convention Centre and will work with counties to identify and develop signature tourism sites and products supported by marketing initiatives to move our tourism arrivals to 5.2 million by 2028 and close to one trillion shillings in revenue.”

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For the AFCON tournament, the newly constructed Talanta Stadium (Raila Odinga International Stadium) and the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, have been selected as the primary match venues. Nyayo National Stadium will serve as a designated training facility for participating teams.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has assured that the Talanta Stadium will be completed by the end of July. Meanwhile, renovation work is already underway at Kasarani, including the installation of a new playing surface and other refurbishments to meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards. Nyayo Stadium is also set to receive a new canopy and other upgrades.

The nationwide stadium completion project targets a wide range of facilities, including the Kapsabet Stadium (Nandi), Ol Kalou Stadium (Nyandarua), Gusii Stadium (Kisii), Bukhungu Stadium (Kakamega), Afraha Stadium (Nakuru), Kipchoge Keino Stadium (Uasin Gishu), and Mombasa Stadium (Mombasa).