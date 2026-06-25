Former Harambee Stars Coach Makes Big AFCON 2027 Claim Ahead of New KPL Season

The former Harambee Stars coach believes AFCON 2027 could have a major influence on the KPL as players chase a place in Kenya's squad for the tournament.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Twahir Muhiddin anticipates a dramatic increase in competition when the new Kenyan Premier League season kicks off in August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muhiddin, who has also managed clubs like AFC Leopards and Bandari, believes that the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will serve as a major catalyst.

With Kenya co-hosting the tournament, local players will be highly motivated to impress national team selectors and secure a spot in the squad.

As hosts, Kenya's Harambee Stars, along with co-hosts Tanzania's Taifa Stars and the Uganda Cranes, are guaranteed a place in the continental showpiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Harambee Stars Coach Predicts Competitive 2026/27 KPL Season

"The league was very competitive because of the improvement of most of the players and coaches," Muhiddin stated as quoted by Citizen Digital.

"I can assure you that it is going to be much tougher next season, thanks to AFCON 2027, where players will want to impress Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy for selection."

The veteran coach noted a significant rise in the league's quality during the last campaign and expects teams to strengthen their squads in preparation for the heightened challenge ahead.

"Last season we saw a level of competitiveness different from previous seasons, and we are very hopeful that every team will make adjustments to their squads in readiness for what is coming," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muhiddin also praised APS Bomet for their impressive performance in their debut top-flight season, highlighting their successful fight against relegation.

"The season was very good, and teams managed to give their all," he said. "I can say that my surprise team was APS Bomet, who fought and worked hard to avoid relegation despite being in the top-tier league for their first time."