Talanta Stadium Set for Major Progress by July as CS Salim Mvurya Inspects Site [PHOTOS]

CS Salim Mvurya has expressed satisfaction with the progress of Talanta Stadium, noting that it is 91% complete as Kenya pushes toward AFCON 2027 readiness.

Sports CS Salim Mvurya has expressed satisfaction with the progress being made at Talanta Stadium as Kenya steps up preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The Cabinet Secretary inspected the facility on Tuesday, June 23, and said the construction works were moving in the right direction.

He added that by the end of July, the project is expected to have made significant progress as the country races to meet its AFCON hosting targets.

Talanta Stadium Photos Ahead of AFCON 2027 Image source: Handout

“The stadium is 91% complete, but there has been a lot of work here. But we are saying that a lot of work will be completed here by July,” Sports CS Salim Mvurya said after the inspection of the stadium.

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“Because we still have to wire the electricity, other work needs to be done, which you have seen, and you can also help us explain to the Kenyans.

“I think we will be in a good state another time. But as far as I am concerned, I am satisfied with the preparations that are being carried out here.”

Talanta Stadium Photos Ahead of AFCON 2027 Image source: Handout

Talanta Stadium Photos Ahead of AFCON 2027

Talanta Stadium Photos Ahead of AFCON 2027 Image source: Handout

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Talanta Stadium Photos Ahead of AFCON 2027 Image source: Handout

Talanta Stadium Photos Ahead of AFCON 2027 Image source: Handout

Talanta Stadium Photos Ahead of AFCON 2027 Image source: Handout