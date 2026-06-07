Kenya Sevens: Fingers Crossed as Shujaa Secure First Win in Bordeaux but Fate Hangs in Fiji’s Hands
Kenya Sevens are waiting anxiously to learn whether they will be promoted to the HSB Sevens Division 1 after securing their first win in Bordeaux on Sunday.
Shujaa needed a strong group stage performance to confirm their place in the top eight and seal a return to the top flight but endured a torrid weekend in the French city to leave them depending on other results.
Kenya beat Uruguay 26-7 in the 11th place playoff on Sunday, earning them an extra point, which leaves them on 15 points, but with USA closing in, their fate is not in their hands anymore.
The Americans will play Fiji at 4.26pm (Kenyan time) on Sunday and if they secure a win, Kenya will miss out on promotion while they seal eighth place but a win for the Fijians will send Kevin Wambua’s side through.
Tough Outing in Bordeaux
Against Uruguay, tries from Vincent Onyala, John Okoth, David Nyangige and Brian Tanga did the job for Shujaa as they ended what was a difficult SVNS World Championship leg in Bordeaux with some silver lining.
Kenya had a tough run in France, starting with a 31-12 loss to Fiji, followed by a 26-5 defeat to South Africa, before ending group stage action with a 14-5 loss to Great Britain.
That saw them drop to the ninth-place playoff semi-final where they faced the Britons again but they were handed another defeat, this time losing 7-5.
That left them in a spot of bother as far as top flight promotion is concerned and they now needed to beat Uruguay in the 11th place playoff while hoping that Fiji do them a huge favour.
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