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Kenya Sevens: No Respite for Shujaa as They Land in ‘Group of Death’ for Season-Defining Bordeaux Leg

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:35 - 02 June 2026
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Kenya Sevens in action against South Africa in Valladolid. Image: KRU
Kenya Sevens are inching closer to a return to the top flight but have it all to do in the final leg of the SVNS World Championship in Bordeaux after landing in a tough pool.
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Kenya Sevens have their work cut out at the season-defining third and final leg of the HSBC SVNS World Championship series in Bordeaux, France this weekend.

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Shujaa will learn their fate this week at the Bordeaux leg, scheduled to take place from June 5-7, as they will need to be in the top eight again to be certain of a return to top flight sevens rugby next season.

Kenya finished eighth in the second leg of the SVNS World Championship series in Valladolid, Spain last weekend when they lost 14-5 to France in the eighth-place playoff, staying in contention heading to Bordeaux.

They cannot afford to drop lower in France as that could be catastrophic but they have landed in what is being considered the ‘Group of Death.’

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Who Will Shujaa Face in Bordeaux?

In Bordeaux, Shujaa were drawn in Group A alongside Fiji, South Africa and Great Britain. South Africa reached the final in Valladolid and lead the 12-team standings with 38 points, while Fiji are fourth with 26 points.

Kenya have a poor record against both Fiji and South Africa, and faced the latter in Valladolid at the group stages last week when they lost 10-0. This will be the second week in a row when they also face Britain at the group stage and they will be encouraged by their 12-7 victory last week.

Kevin Wambua’s team need to ensure they seal another cup quarter-final place as this would assure them of a place in the top eight which will see them return to the top tier after a near two-year absence.

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Kenya are currently eighth on the standings with 14 points, same as seventh-placed France, and with ninth-placed Uruguay on six points while Germany and USA have five each, they can dream of a place in the top eight if they maintain the level of performances witnessed in Hong Kong and Valladolid.

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