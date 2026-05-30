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Shujaa Keep Promotion Hopes Alive as they Silence Britain to Squeeze into Cup Quarters in Valladolid

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:19 - 30 May 2026
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Kenya Sevens secured a place in the Cup quarter-final in Valladolid. Image: KRU
Kenya Sevens edged Great Britain at the second leg of the World Championships series in Valladolid, Spain to sneak into the cup quarter-final.
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Kenya sevens revived their hopes of another top eight finish at the second leg of the World Championships series in Valladolid, Spain.

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Kenya sealed a place in the cup quarter-final following a 12-7 win over Great Britain on Saturday to keep their dream alive, having lost their opening group stage games against Australia and South Africa on Friday.

Shujaa upped the ante on Saturday afternoon as they corrected some of the mistakes that let them down on Friday with Festus Shiasi crossing over the line after just two minutes although they missed the conversion.

The Britons would respond three minutes later courtesy of a Charlton Kerr try, which was converted by Roan Frostwick, for 7-5 in their favour at the break.

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Who Will Kenya Face Next?

After the interval, Kevin Wambua’s men started brilliantly as speedster Patrick Odongo scored immediately after restart, David Nyagige converting it for 12-7 in favour of Kenya.

Shujaa held firm for the remainder of the contest and secured victory which sees them seal a place in the cup quarter-final.

Kenya finished third in Group A behind Australia and South Africa and will take on either the Aussies or Argentina in the quarter-final later on Saturday and can pull off the spectacular by sealing a place in the semis, which would greatly boost their chances of top flight return.

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Shujaa need to finish in the top eight at the conclusion of the third leg in Bordeaux, France next month to return to the top tier.

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