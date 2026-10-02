Kenya Makes Major Move Ahead of 2029 World Athletics Championships

The Principal Secretary for Sports insists that Kenya possesses the capacity, financial backing, and infrastructure needed to deliver a historic 2029 World Athletics Championships.

The Kenyan government has officially reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to hosting a world-class 2029 World Athletics Championships, assuring global sports bodies that all necessary resources and administrative support are fully aligned.

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The 2029 showpiece marks a monumental milestone for global track and field, as it will be the very first time the biennial event is held on the African continent.

Speaking during an inspection meeting with a delegation from World Athletics and Athletics Kenya officials led by Head of Competition Management Pierce O'Callaghan and AK President Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Jackson Tuwei, State Department for Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi delivered a clear message on Kenya's readiness.

Guaranteed Government Funding

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Addressing representatives from World Athletics, PS Elijah Mwangi made it explicit that Kenya's bid and execution strategy are backed by the highest levels of government.

Having successfully hosted international showpieces such as the 2017 World U18 Championships and the 2021 World U20 Championships in Nairobi, the Ministry of Sports is leveraging its proven organizational track record to guarantee early and thorough preparation.

Reflecting on Kenya's operational readiness and financial preparedness, PS Mwangi issued a direct statement on behalf of the ministry and the national government.

"The message that you should take is that we are prepared to host the World Athletics Championship in the year 2029. And we have the resources to do it. In matters of infrastructure, I believe we are able to go through what we are doing."

Kasarani Stadium Upgrades: Harnessing AFCON 2027 Synergy

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A central component of Kenya's hosting strategy lies in the ongoing modernisation of the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Currently undergoing comprehensive structural overhauls ahead of co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania, the 60,000-seater facility is being engineered to meet both continental football standards and World Athletics Category 1 requirements.

PS Mwangi highlighted that adapting ongoing renovation contracts at Kasarani allows the government to efficiently incorporate World Athletics specifications, including modern synthetic tracks, specialised warm-up zones, and advanced media equipment, without requiring entirely separate development cycles.

Explaining the operational synchronization between AFCON 2027 and the 2029 World Championships, Mwangi stated.

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"At the Moi International Stadium, Kasarani, you saw that we are undertaking innovation for the sole purpose of hosting the world, and of course, the AFCON 2027. It is a good time for us because, with the specifications that are expected of us for hosting the world championships, we can have the current contractor undertake the construction that may be expected to be compared with the standards for World Athletics."

Developing Nyayo National Stadium

In addition to the primary competition venue at Kasarani, global championship standards mandate dedicated elite training and warm-up facilities within close proximity to the main stadium.

The Ministry of Sports has earmarked Nyayo National Stadium and the Ulinzi Sports Complex to undergo tailored upgrades to serve as official auxiliary hubs.

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PS Mwangi invited World Athletics technical teams to assess Nyayo Stadium and submit any additional parameters required to bring the facility into full international compliance.

Detailing the government's openness to technical feedback and expressing gratitude for the hosting rights, Mwangi emphasised.

"Equally, for the training grounds, if you wish that we do anything, I hope you have identified the Nyayo Stadium. So, whatever needs to comply with the requirements of World Athletics, we should also do it. Otherwise, on behalf of the government and the ministry, we are very grateful to World Athletics for considering Kenya as the host of the 2029 World Championships."

Hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi carries immense symbolic and strategic importance. For decades, African athletes have dominated distance running on the global stage, yet the continent had never been awarded World Athletics' flagship event.

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