Ghana Sack Veteran Coach After 29 Days Following Home Embarrassment by Ex-Gor Mahia Boss

The Ghana Football Association is looking for another coach, less than a month since hiring the ex-Real Madrid boss, with their AFCON qualification hopes in jeopardy.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially ended Carlos Queiroz’s second spell as Black Stars head coach on Thursday, bringing the Portuguese manager's tenure to an abrupt close less than a month after his return.

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Queiroz’s short-lived second stint lasted just 29 days following his reappointment on September 2. The decision came swiftly on the heels of a damaging 4-2 upset at the hands of Gambia, managed by former Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry, a result that ultimately sealed the veteran tactician's fate.

A Dismal Run Across Two Spells

Across his two separate tenures at the helm, the former Real Madrid and Portugal manager oversaw only seven fixtures. His initial reign began 72 days ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after taking over from Otto Addo, followed by his brief return on a short-term basis.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Queiroz managed just a single victory, alongside two draws and four losses, yielding a win rate of only 14.3%. Under his guidance, the Black Stars found the net five times while shipping 10 goals, leaving a minus-five goal differential that underscored Ghana's ongoing defensive and creative struggles.

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Carlos Queiroz has left Ghana. Image: Imago

With Queiroz dismissed, the GFA must once again return to the drawing board to recruit a new head coach. The federation faces the pressing challenge of restoring stability and charting a coherent technical vision to revitalize the four-time African champions ahead of upcoming international commitments.

Mounting Scrutiny on GFA Administration

The latest managerial change also brings renewed focus to the national team's broader competitive decline under current GFA President Kurt Okraku. Recent data compiled by YEN.com.gh indicates that Ghana has managed a win rate of just 39.3% in competitive outings during Okraku’s tenure—the lowest among the past seven GFA administrations analysed.

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