Harambee Stars Suffer Pain in Guinea as Benni McCarthy's Magic Fails to Pay Off

Kenya's wait for a first win in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers will go on following a slim defeat in Conakry on Thursday.

Serhou Guirassy's first half goal is all Guinea needed to bring down Harambee Stars in an 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

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‎Guirassy capitalised on a defensive mixup to slot home from close range as Kenya failed to win in Conakry for a fifth straight visit.

‎Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy had made a host of changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Eritrea on Saturday with Chris Erambo, Mohammed Bajaber, Mike Kibwage and Ben Stanley Omondi starting in Conakry.

However, while there was impetus in their game, Kenya lacked the incisiveness and cutting edge, especially in the final third.

Kenya found themselves in acres of space in the middle of the park but could not breach the Guinea defence as they either made the wrong decision or failed to get in good positions.

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Micah Obiero, who started upfront in Guinea, found himself in good areas but did not utilise his opportunities while Omondi and Bajaber could not take the right pass when needed to.

At the other end of the pitch, Stars gave away a number of fouls on the edge of the box but Guinea failed to capitalide from set-piece situations.

However, in the 32nd minute, Harambee Stars were made to pay. Guinea went on the attack with the Kenyan centre backs Frank Odhiambo and Mike Kibwage failing to clear the ball in the box.

It fell to an on rushing Guirassy and the Borussia Dortmund striker slotted home from a tight angle at the near post beyond goalkeeper Byrne Omondi.

Kenya continued pushing for an equalizer and got in good positions but were let down by poor decision making.

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In the end, Guinea held firm to end a run of three straight defeats while ensuring their homecoming, after playing all their matches away for four years, was a victorious one.

Victory pushes Guinea to second place in Group D on three points behind South Africa, who have six, while Kenya and Eritrea have one each.