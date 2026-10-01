FKF Premier League Playoff: Mombasa United Edge Kariobangi Sharks to Secure First Leg Advantage

The coastal side made use of home ground advantage as they secured a slim win ahead of the second leg in Nairobi on October 6.

Mombasa United capitalised on home advantage to claim a crucial 2-1 victory over Kariobangi Sharks in the first leg of their FKF Premier League promotion and relegation playoff at the Mbaraki Sports Club on Thursday.

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The fixture finally took place following a protracted legal dispute regarding the league's regulatory framework. The 2025 FKF rules had stipulated automatic relegation for the bottom three top-flight clubs, which would have condemned 16th-placed Sharks straight to the second tier.

However, the Nairobi-based outfit contested the timing of those changes, demanding the enforcement of the 2019 statutes instead—granting the 16th-placed side a two-legged lifeline against the third-place finisher from the National Super League. Following successful mediation, both outfits agreed to settle their status on the pitch.

The coastal hosts came out firing in the opening exchanges. Jamal Oporia tested Sharks shot-stopper Collins Omondi from an early set piece, while the visitors responded through lively winger Steve Mbulere, whose dangerous deliveries across the face of goal were repeatedly thwarted by a vigilant United backline.

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Both sides continued to trade opportunities before the interval. David Polepole missed a golden opportunity for Sharks after failing to properly connect with Zeblon Kutera's cut-back. At the other end, Omondi produced fine stops to deny both Waziri Shentembo in a one-on-one situation and another curling free kick from Oporia, ensuring the score remained level at the break.

Second-Half Breakthrough

Sharks adjusted their midfield at the restart by introducing Yusuf Hassan, Wayne Otieno, and Fidel Otieno. Despite the tactical tweaks, Mombasa United maintained their offensive intensity and broke the deadlock just past the hour mark.

A swift counter-attack saw Peter Abiola brought down inside the penalty area. Dennis Mabeya stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick, calmly sending Omondi the wrong way to ignite wild celebrations in the stands.

Reeling from the opener, Sharks fell further behind in the 73rd minute. The marauding Mzee Hassan whipped an inch-perfect cross into the danger zone, allowing Shentembo to tap in from close range and double the home side's cushion.

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