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Polish Star Shatters Faith Kipyegon's Record as Dorcus Ewoi Impresses With 1500m Personal Best in Brussels

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 22:06 - 05 September 2026
Dorcus Ewoi delivered a memorable performance as the Diamond League finale unfolded in Brussels.
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Poland’s Klaudia Kazimierska delivered a stunning performance in the women’s 1500m final at the Diamond League Meeting in Brussels, storming to victory in a world-leading, national, and meet-record time of 3:54.05.

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Going into the race as an underdog, the Polish star shattered Faith Kipyegon's 2024 meeting mark of 3:54.75.

Kenya’s Dorcus Ewoi, the world 1500m silver medallist, pushed hard all the way to the line, taking second place in a blazing personal best of 3:54.72.

Australia’s Jessica Hull snatched the final podium spot just behind Ewoi, clocking a season’s best performance of 3:54.73. Great Britain’s Georgia Hunter Bell, the reigning Commonwealth Games 800m champion, completed the top four, stopping the clock in a swift 3:56.40.

Dorcus Ewoi 2026 Season Before Brussels Diamond League

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Dorcus Ewoi launched her 2026 season on January 24 with a win in the 1500m short track (4:01.22) at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, followed by an eighth-place finish in the 3000m short track (8:46.88) at Winston-Salem on February 14.

Returning to Boston on April 18, the world 1500m silver medallist captured the B.A.A. Invitational Road Mile title with a time of 4:29.73 before heading to China for the Diamond League circuit.

There, she placed fifth in the 1500m (3:57.74) at Shaoxing on May 16 and fourth in the 1500m (3:58.91) at Xiamen on May 23.

Continuing her outdoor campaign in Eugene on July 4, she took second in the Mile (4:17.62) at the Prefontaine Classic while logging a split time of 4:02.19 over 1500m along the way.

Ewoi capped off her recent summer swing on August 23 by securing a third-place finish in the 1500m (3:55.58) at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial before heading to Brussels.

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