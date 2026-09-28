Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Finds New Joy After Retirement With Bold Mission

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is finding fulfilment in retirement by using her experience to help create a better pathway for Jamaica’s rising athletes.

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is embracing life after an illustrious 18-year career by turning her attention to a cause close to her heart, helping the next generation of athletes.

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Having stepped away from competitive athletics, the former Olympic and World Champion is enjoying a different kind of fulfilment, using the lessons and experience gathered throughout her career to advocate for greater investment, resources and infrastructure for Jamaica’s emerging talent.

Speaking at an event for her Pocket Rocket Foundation, Fraser-Pryce explained that retirement has opened the door to conversations and opportunities that extend beyond her own achievements.

“The shift has been phenomenal,” Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stated. “I’ve been able to be a part of conversations that are larger than myself and being able to lend my expertise as an 18-year veteran in the sport.”

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Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Finding Purpose After Athletics

For Fraser-Pryce, retirement has not meant stepping away from the sport entirely. Instead, it has allowed her to take on a new role, one where she can use her knowledge to make the journey easier for athletes following in her footsteps.

Her advocacy has expanded beyond Jamaica to the wider Caribbean, where she believes promising athletes often have the talent to succeed but lack the systems needed to develop that potential.

“Jamaica doesn’t lack talent. We have so much talent here in the region and in Jamaica primarily,” she noted. “What we lack is the infrastructure and the resources to help develop our athletes.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Giving Back Through the Pocket Rocket Foundation

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Fraser-Pryce is putting those beliefs into action through the Pocket Rocket Foundation, which she established 13 years ago to provide student-athletes with educational support, mentorship and opportunities for personal development.

The foundation has given the sprint icon another source of fulfilment away from competition. Rather than focusing solely on producing future professional athletes, she takes pride in seeing beneficiaries develop into successful and well-rounded members of society.

“The true joy that we have is that our investment would have made sense not if they become professional athletes but if they become individuals of the world,” she explained.

As she welcomed another group of students into the programme, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflected emotionally on the impact of the foundation’s work and the opportunity to witness its beneficiaries grow over time.

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Making the Journey Easier for the Next Generation

Her new mission is rooted in one simple idea: the knowledge she gained over nearly two decades at the highest level should help those coming behind her avoid some of the difficulties she experienced.

“It’s really just using what I have learnt over these years to see how best I can help the next girl or the next athlete navigate the space successfully but also knowledgeably,” Fraser-Pryce said.

“What would have taken me 10 years, I’m hoping would not take the next girl 10 years. It would, maybe, take her five years.”

Investing Before the Podium

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Fraser-Pryce believes athletes need support long before they find themselves competing for medals on the world stage.

Her focus now is on encouraging a properly structured system that nurtures athletes throughout their development, giving them the resources and guidance required to maximise their potential.