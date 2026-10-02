Harambee Starlets Name Five Debutants in Provisional Squad for Seychelles Olympic Qualifier. Image: FKF Media

Harambee Starlets Name Five Debutants in Provisional Squad for Seychelles Olympic Qualifier. Image: FKF Media

Harambee Starlets Name Five Debutants in Provisional Squad for Seychelles Olympic Qualifier

Five players have earned maiden Harambee Starlets call-ups as Godfrey Oduor names a 43-member provisional squad for the Seychelles Olympic qualifier.

Interim Harambee Starlets head coach Godfrey Oduor has unveiled a 43-member provisional squad ahead of Kenya’s upcoming 2028 CAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying clash against Seychelles.

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The two-legged encounter will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium, with the first leg scheduled for Thursday, October 8, and the return fixture set for Monday, October 12, 2026.

Both matches are slated to kick off at 3:00 pm local time. The squad will report to residential camp on Friday, October 2, to kick off preparations.

Mix of Seasoned Regulars and Rising Talent

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Oduor’s selection features a healthy mix of seasoned campaigners alongside fresh prospects seeking to break into the senior setup.

Seasoned midfielders Corazone Aquino (Simba Queens) and Lavine Achola (Haymanaspor) highlight the experienced names returning to the national fold.

Also securing recalls are goalkeeper Monica Odato of Gor Mahia Queens, defensive duo Janet Mumo (Kibera Soccer Women) and Wincaate Kaari (Mathare United Women), as well as attacking options Faith Mboya (Kenya Police Bullets), Sylvia Makungu (Wacker Innsbruck), and Charity Midewa (Madira Soccer Assassins).

Five Earn Maiden Senior Call-Ups

The interim tactician has also opened the door for emerging talents, handing senior national team debuts to five players across various domestic sides.

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Kayole Starlets are represented by defender Hellen Ochieng and forward Magneta Ocharo, joined by Madira Soccer Assassins defender Abigael Njeru.

Gideon Starlets midfielder Mercyline Wafula and Vihiga Queens playmaker Josephine Warenga complete the list of newcomers looking to impress in camp.

Harambee Starlets Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

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Annedy Kundu (Kenya Police Bullets), Lilian Awuor (Farul Constanta, Romania), Vivian Shiyonzo (Kibera Soccer Women), Juliet Adhiambo (Trinity Starlets), Monica Odato (Gor Mahia Queens)

Defenders

Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens, Tanzania) , Elizabeth Ochaka (Kenya Police Bullets), Norah Ann (Kenya Police Bullets), Leah Andiema (Kenya Police Bullets), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkarigücü Spor, Turkey), Enez Mango (Politehnica Timișoara Feminina, Romania), Mary Nthambi (Kenya Police Bullets), Janet Mumo (Kibera Soccer Women), Wincaate Kaari (Mathare United Women) Elizabeth Muteshi (Trinity Starlets), Hellen Ochieng (Shabana Starlets FC), Lavine Achola (Haymanaspor, Turkey), Euphrasier Shilwatso (Haymanaspor, Turkey), Abigael Njeru (Soccer Assassins).

Midfielders

Lorna Nyarinda (Kenya Police Bullets), Fasila Adhiambo (Simba Queens), Mercy Airo (Ulinzi Starlets), Martha Amunyolete (Kenya Police Bullets), Elizabeth Mideva (FC Gintra, Lithuania), Mwanalima Adam (HB Koge, Denmark), Lavender Akinyi (Ulinzi Starlets), Corazone Aquino (Simba Queens), Mercyline Wafula (Gedion Starlets), Marion Serenge (St. Noa Girls, Uganda), Josephine Warenga (Vihiga Queens)

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